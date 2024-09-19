Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ernst & Young pledges workplace improvements after employee's death sparks allegations of overwork

    "While no measure can compensate for the loss, we have provided all possible assistance and will continue to do so. We are taking the family's concerns very seriously and will continue to focus on improving the well-being of our 100,000 employees across EY member firms in India," the firm added.

    Ernst & Young (EY) has expressed deep sorrow following allegations that 26-year-old Anna Sebastian, who passed away in July 2024, died due to extreme work pressure. The consulting firm issued a statement offering condolences to the family and pledged to improve the work environment for its employees. "We are deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian's tragic and untimely passing, and our deepest condolences go to her bereaved family," EY said.

    The company confirmed they are providing full support to the family and are committed to enhancing workplace health.

    "While no measure can compensate for the loss, we have provided all possible assistance and will continue to do so. We are taking the family's concerns very seriously and will continue to focus on improving the well-being of our 100,000 employees across EY member firms in India," the firm added.

    The statement comes after a letter from Anna's mother, addressed to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, went viral on social media. In the letter, the mother claimed that her daughter died of "overwork" just four months after joining the firm and that no one from the company attended her funeral.

    Anna, who had recently passed her chartered accountancy (CA) exams in November 2023, joined EY Pune in March 2024. According to her mother, Anna was excited to start her career at the prestigious firm, but the family’s world shattered when she passed away on July 20, 2024.

    "She was full of life, dreams, and excitement for the future," her mother wrote, describing how Anna was thrilled to begin her first job at EY. The tragic incident has drawn attention to workplace stress and has prompted EY to review and enhance its employee well-being initiatives.

