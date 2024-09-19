Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After rainwater leakage, now plant grows on Taj Mahal's dome, raises concerns over monument's maintenance

    Concerns have been raised about the Taj Mahal's upkeep following the emergence of a plant on the marble wall of the central dome. A photo shared on social media shows the plant sprouting between the marble stones on the dome's northern side.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 10:06 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

    Agra: Concerns over the upkeep of the Taj Mahal have arisen after a tourist shared a photo on social media showing plant growth on the marble wall of the monument's central dome. The plant was seen sprouting between the marble stones on the northern side of the dome, just days after rainwater seeped through the structure, causing droplets to reach the tomb below.

    Shakeel Chauhan, the national general secretary of the Tourist Guide Federation of India, criticized the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for the state of the Taj Mahal, noting that the organization spends Rs 4 crore annually on the monument's preservation. He argued that recent images of plant growth tarnish the monument’s reputation and called for urgent conservation efforts after the rainy season.

    Rajkumar Patel, the superintending archaeologist, responded by stating that all plants on the mausoleum’s walls were removed in August. He assured that the new plant, which has appeared in the last 15 days, would be promptly addressed. Additionally, a tourist guide highlighted concerns that displaced inlay stones near the plant could cause further damage if not restored quickly.

    Plant growth has also become an issue at Agra Fort, with a retired ASI official warning that if the roots are not removed promptly, they could lead to long-term structural damage. In addition to the concerns over plant growth, the roof of a toilet at the Taj Mahal’s Shilpgram parking lot collapsed on Tuesday due to heavy rains. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the Agra Development Authority has closed the toilet for repairs. Tourists also encountered waterlogging at the monument's assistance center on Wednesday, adding to the maintenance challenges.

