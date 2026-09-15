TOLIC Kandla won the 'Commendable' category incentive award for 2025-26 at the 6th All India Official Language Conference. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the event, which coincided with Hindi Diwas and Ganesh Chaturthi.

TOLIC Kandla Honoured for Official Language Implementation

At the 6th All India Official Language Conference, the Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) of Kandla was selected by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, to receive the 'Commendable' category incentive award for the year 2025-26 from among 592 such committees across the country. This is the first time the committee has received this honor. Yogesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of Deendayal Port Authority, accepted the award at a ceremony held in Navi Mumbai.

On this occasion, Sushil Kumar Singh, Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineering (IRSME), Chairman of TOLIC Kandla and Deendayal Port Authority, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all 43 member offices of TOLIC Kandla-Gandhidham, as well as to all officers and employees of Deendayal Port Authority, for this achievement. The Chairman urged all member offices and the officers and employees of DPA to maximise the use of the official language, Hindi, ensure the effective implementation of the official language policy, and continuously promote the use of Hindi in official work.

Amit Shah Addresses Conference on Hindi Diwas

Meanwhile, on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed Hindi Diwas 2026 and the 6th All India Official Language Conference in Mumbai as the Chief Guest. Extending greetings on Hindi Diwas and Ganesh Chaturthi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is a “Manikanchan Yog", a rare and auspicious coincidence, that Hindi Diwas and Ganesh Chaturthi are being celebrated on the same day. He said that Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, would pave the way for the development of Indian languages and remove the obstacles along that path.

Recalling Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on the occasion, Shah said that the public celebration of Ganesh Utsav in Maharashtra was started by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Maharaj in 1893. He said that Tilak Maharaj had correctly understood the pulse of the country. He deeply understood that awareness and cultural nationalism in India could be generated only through its culture and history. (ANI)