Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar be removed 'within a minute' following a Supreme Court observation on Form 6 modifications. He alleged the changes were illegal and enabled partisan additions and deletions of voters by the BJP.

Wadettiwar Demands CEC's Removal Over Form 6 Row

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday stepped up his attack against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the modification of Form 6, asserting that the poll chief should be removed "within a minute" following the Supreme Court's recent observation that it had not approved the modifications made. Addressing the media, Wadettiwar alleged that the modifications were carried out under false pretexts to enable partisan additions and deletions of voters.

"Form No 6 was introduced citing the Supreme Court. Names were deleted and added as per convenience. Such activities were being carried out from BJP offices. This entire exercise is illegal. If the Supreme Court is now saying that it never gave any such decision regarding Form No. 6, then Gyanesh Kumar should be removed within a minute. It is a blot on the Modi government that such a person has been appointed to such an important position. The Modi government should remove him immediately," Wadettiwar asserted.

Calls for MPSC Chairman's Removal

The Congress leader also turned his attention to the ongoing Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants' agitation in the state, demanding that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis immediately remove the MPSC Chairman to safeguard the future of students. Pune has been witnessing an agitation by MPSC aspirants for the past few days, seeking action over alleged examination irregularities and other issues concerning the commission. MPSC had initiated a preliminary inquiry following complaints regarding alleged malpractice in the screening examination held on March 22. The MPSC cancelled the entire recruitment process for the post following irregularities in the examination.

Speaking on the issue, Wadettiwar urged the state government to address the aspirants' demands expeditiously rather than dragging the matter through bureaucratic probes. "I once again request the Chief Minister: the future of students is being played with. Without holding any grudge over the agitation, the Chief Minister should remove the MPSC Chairman," he said.

Advising against prolonged committee inquiries, the Congress leader warned that forming Special Investigation Teams (SIT) would only result in further delays for candidates. "The state government can also conduct an inquiry into this matter. But if an SIT conducts the inquiry, prepares its report, and then submits it to the government, the entire process will take time," Wadettiwar added.

INDIA Bloc Protests Against Poll Panel

Meanwhile, opposition MPs started arriving in Parliament ahead of a planned march to the poll panel’s headquarters; opposition parties staged a massive protest march toward the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties will participate in the march and raise their concerns before the Election Commission (EC).

The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy" campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the EC. The march to Nirvachan Sadan is expected to further intensify the political confrontation between the Opposition and the poll panel over electoral roll-related issues. The Supreme Court's observation gives the INDIA bloc a boost ahead of the march.

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