India’s eSanjeevani telemedicine service has crossed 50 crore consultations, expanding healthcare access across the nation. It serves over 1.42 lakh centres, with women and the elderly being major beneficiaries, bridging geographical barriers.

India’s National Telemedicine Service, eSanjeevani, has crossed the landmark of 50 crore teleconsultations, recording 50,00,92,730 consultations across all 36 States and Union Territories, as the Government’s digital health platform expands access to healthcare for citizens across the country.

A Milestone in Digital Healthcare

As per the official release, the platform crossed the landmark on September 15, recording a cumulative 50,00,92,730 teleconsultations across all 36 States and Union Territories. The achievement reflects the growing role of telemedicine in complementing the country’s existing healthcare delivery system and in overcoming barriers of distance, geography and access, particularly for citizens living in rural, remote and underserved areas.

As the world’s largest telemedicine implementation in primary healthcare, eSanjeevani has emerged as an important component of India’s digital health ecosystem. By enabling citizens to consult healthcare professionals remotely, the platform has extended the reach of public healthcare services beyond the physical boundaries of conventional health facilities and brought medical consultations closer to people in the communities where they live.

Nationwide Scale and Reach

The service has witnessed rapid and sustained expansion since its inception. eSanjeevani currently supports more than 1.42 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandir spokes, 19,473 medical hubs and 901 online OPDs, with 2,41,923 registered healthcare providers. Available in 15 languages, including English and 14 Indian languages, the platform is facilitating approximately 2.5–3 lakh consultations every day. Its highest single-day utilisation has reached 6,30,315 consultations, reflecting the increasing acceptance and utilisation of telemedicine services across the country.

Bridging the Accessibility Gap

The utilisation pattern of eSanjeevani also highlights its growing relevance among population groups for whom access to physical healthcare facilities may involve greater travel, time or logistical challenges. Women account for 57.14 per cent of total utilisation, while 40.15 per cent of consultations are availed by citizens aged 46 years and above, including 16.25 per cent by senior citizens aged 60 years and above. The significant participation of women and older citizens underscores the potential of telemedicine to make healthcare more convenient and accessible while complementing services available through the public health system.

Technological Advancements and Integrations

The platform has continued to evolve with the integration of emerging technologies aimed at strengthening the quality of telemedicine services. A key recent advancement is the integration of an Artificial Intelligence-powered Clinical Decision Support System (AI-CDSS), which supports healthcare providers during consultations and assists in strengthening the quality, consistency and efficiency of clinical decision-making. The innovation has received national recognition with the Gold Award under the National Awards for e-Governance 2026.

In another significant step towards strengthening integrated healthcare delivery, eSanjeevani has also been integrated with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS)-112, enabling stronger linkages between emergency response services and remote medical expertise. The integration is aimed at facilitating more coordinated access to medical support and further strengthening the use of digital technology in emergency healthcare.

Expanding to Specialist Care

Building on its extensive primary healthcare network, eSanjeevani is now expanding beyond primary healthcare to facilitate specialist OPD consultations through premier government medical institutions. Patient-to-doctor teleconsultation services for select specialities have been rolled out at AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Jammu and AIIMS Patna, enabling patients to access specialist consultations remotely from their homes.

The initiative is expected to reduce the need for patients to undertake long-distance travel and wait for consultations at tertiary-care facilities, while improving access to specialist medical expertise. The facility is envisaged for progressive expansion to other premier government institutions, including AIIMS, JIPMER and PGIMER Chandigarh, thereby complementing conventional in-person OPD services and strengthening the continuum of care.

The expansion of specialist teleconsultation services marks an important evolution in the journey of eSanjeevani. From facilitating consultations at the primary healthcare level, the platform is increasingly enabling linkages across different levels of care, helping connect patients with appropriate medical expertise while making more effective use of the specialist capacity available within the public healthcare system.

A 'Made-in-India' Success Driving Universal Health Coverage

eSanjeevani is a Made-in-India digital health solution developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), with C-DAC Mohali providing end-to-end technological development and engineering support since its inception. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has played a central role in guiding the continuous evolution of the platform in response to the emerging needs of India’s healthcare system.

Through sustained collaboration between the Ministry and technology partners, coupled with continuous innovation, eSanjeevani has evolved from its initial hub-and-spoke telemedicine model into a population-scale national digital health platform serving 50 crore consultations. The development and scaling of the platform reflects India’s growing capability to design and deploy indigenous digital public infrastructure for large-scale public healthcare delivery and is aligned with the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The achievement of 50 crore teleconsultations marks a significant milestone in India’s digital health journey and reflects the growing role of technology in strengthening the country’s public healthcare system. With its expanding reach across primary and specialist care, integration of Artificial Intelligence and emergency response services, and continued expansion to premier tertiary-care institutions, eSanjeevani is emerging as an important enabler of accessible and equitable healthcare. The continued evolution of the platform underscores the Government’s commitment to harnessing digital public infrastructure and indigenous technological capabilities to bridge geographical barriers, strengthen the continuum of care and advance the goal of Universal Health Coverage, ensuring that quality healthcare is brought closer to citizens across the country. (ANI)