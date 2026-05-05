Despite the DMK's defeat in the TN assembly polls, MK Stalin thanked the 1.54 crore voters, noting a narrow 3.52% vote gap. He vowed the party would serve as a strong opposition after TVK emerged as the leading party with 107 seats.
'We will fight for the people's demands'Despite the setback, Stalin urged the winning candidates to personally thank their voters and reaffirmed the DMK's commitment to serving the people, whether in power or as the opposition. "The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has been in power six times. There is no victory we have not seen; there is no defeat we have not faced. In the political public life, in the journey of upholding our ideology, what we will always be cautious about is that our ideology should not suffer defeat. Whether in victory or defeat, those who regard them equally and continue their journey toward their ideals are the comrades of the party. That is why, whenever I speak at important conferences and public meetings, I always begin by paying homage to all the workers across Tamil Nadu. You are the lifeblood and roots of the movement. If we are the ruling party, we will formulate schemes for the people. If we are the opposition party, we will fight for the people's demands. In that regard, now as a strong opposition party, we will continue the politics for the people," the post read.
Election Results: TVK Emerges as Top PartyA day earlier, Tamil Nadu witnessed a dramatic political shift as TVK secured 107 seats in the 234-member Assembly in its debut election, falling just 11 seats short of the majority mark. While DMK secured 59 seats. The party is now expected to seek support from smaller parties, including Congress, PMK, Left parties, CPI(M), and VCK, to form the government. The election results also delivered a major upset in Kolathur, where DMK chief and outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin lost to TVK's VS Babu by 8,795 votes. TVK also led the vote share with over 32 per cent, while the DMK secured 24.19 per cent and the AIADMK 21.22 per cent, marking a decline for both Dravidian majors. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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