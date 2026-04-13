SP chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the BJP's hurry on the Women's Reservation Bill, raising concerns about women's safety and delimitation without a new census. The govt plans to use the 2011 census to increase Lok Sabha seats to 816.

As the Parliament is set to meet for a three-day special session from April 16, with a focus on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday questioned the BJP-led Central government over their contribution to the "safety and empowerment of women" Speaking with reporters, Akhilesh Yadav noted that delimitation takes place once the Census is completed.

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SP Chief Questions Logistics of Bill

"We all want women's reservation, women should get their rights. Those who have read the history of women's voting know how much struggle they had to face to cast their vote. The question is, why the hurry? What work have you done for the safety and empowerment of women?... Our suggestions should be accepted. How will you create constituencies until the census is done? From which constituency will they contest the elections? Delimitation happens when the census is done," Yadav said.

Government's Plan to Implement Reservation

The Government has planned two major amendments. 2023's Nari Shakti Vandan Act ties women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the plan is to proceed with the 2011 census data.

The 2011 census is to be the basis for delimitation and seat redistribution. Lok Sabha seats may increase from 543 to 816 post-amendment.

Legislative Amendments and Seat Expansion

A bill will be introduced in Parliament to amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. A separate Delimitation Bill will be introduced. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation.

The new Lok Sabha is likely to have more than 800 seats.

Keeping up with the status quo, there is no provision for OBC reservation, and SC/ST reservation will continue. However, states won't have a role; the bill passed by Parliament will apply to them.

Currently, the Lok Sabha has 543 seats. With a proposed 50% increase, the number of seats will rise to 816, with 273 (about a third) reserved for women.

The government's key point is that they won't wait for a new census to give women, comprising half the country's population, fair representation in Parliament. Instead, delimitation will be done using the 2011 census data. (ANI)