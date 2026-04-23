Former TN CM O Panneerselvam, a DMK candidate from Bodinayakkanur, expressed confidence in his alliance winning over 200 seats in the assembly polls. He also predicted that DMK chief MK Stalin would come to power for a second term.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency, O Panneerselvam, on Thursday expressed confidence in the performance of his alliance in the ongoing electoral battle. Speaking to the reporters, Panneerselvam said,"I can see enthusiasm among people for our alliance... DMK chief MK Stalin will come to power for the second term.I hope with faith that our alliance will win more than 200 seats in this election."

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Earlier in the day, Panneerselvam cast his vote along with his family members at a polling station in Periyakulam district. Panneerselvam, who has long been associated with the AIADMK and is currently contesting as a DMK candidate from Bodinayakanur following a recent political realignment, exercised his franchise at the 7th Day Nursery and Primary School located in South Car Street, Ward No. 23 in Tenkarai, Periyakulam.

Voter Turnout Statistics

Meanwhile, the voter turnout in in Tamil Nadu it was recorded at 37.57 per cent at 11 am on Thursday, according to Election Commission of India.

In Tamil Nadu, the highest turnout of 42.45 per cent was in Tiruppur district followed by Namakkal at 41.41 per cent, then Erode at 41.00 per cent. Chennai district registered a turnout of 35.47 per cent, Coimbatore at 38.62 per cent and Madurai at 36.22 per cent. The lowest voter turnout was recorded in the Nilgiris at 32.62 per cent

Election Overview

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (Phase 1) amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today in both states. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback.