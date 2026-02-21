Naam Tamilar Katchi released its list of 234 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, with 117 men and 117 women. Party chief Seeman will contest from Karaikudi. The party hopes to improve on its 2021 performance in the 2026 elections.

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) on Saturday released its full list of 234 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at the 'Maatrathai Virumbum Makkal Maanadu' (Conference of People Seeking Change) held at Alampatti Pudur in Tiruchirappalli.

NTK Announces Full Candidate List with Gender Parity

Party's Chief Coordinator Seeman announced that he will be contesting from the Karaikudi Assembly constituency. Currently, Congress leader S Mangudi is serving as the Karaikudi MLA. NTK gave a ticket to N Durai Manickam on the Karaikudi seat in the 2021 polls.

According to the party, the list of candidates comprises 117 men and 117 women candidates, ensuring equal representation in the electoral fray. In the 2021 Assembly elections, NTK could not open its seat tally, even after contesting on all 234 seats. The party will look to change its fortune in the 2026 polls.

Party's Call for 'Pure Governance'

Earlier, NTK IT Cell called for a change in the Tamil Nadu government, and wrote in an X post, "Change is not a word but an action. This is a conference of people who want change. This is a festival of our race. Let's all come together. Evil governance ends. Pure governance flourishes. Corrupt money-making ends. Honourable democracy flourishes. A revolution of the common people for fundamental, institutional, political change."

A Look at the 2026 Electoral Battleground

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)