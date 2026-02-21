Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded DAY-NRLM for empowering over 10 crore rural women through self-help groups. He announced new initiatives in Hyderabad to provide easier credit access and digital literacy for SHG members.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday stated that the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) has played a revolutionary role in transforming the lives of rural women, noting that over 10 crore women are currently associated with the self-help group movement.

Addressing a press conference, the Union Minister declared that women from rural backgrounds are becoming self-reliant under the mission of Viksit Bharat.

" As the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, I am pleased to inform you that women from rural backgrounds are becoming self-reliant under the mission of Viksit Bharat. The National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) has played a revolutionary role in this transformation. At present, over 10 crore women are associated with our self-help group," said Chouhan.

New Initiatives Launched to Empower SHGs

Earlier, the Union Minister addressed the 25th Central Level Coordination Committee Programme of the Ministry of Rural Development held in Hyderabad.

In a post on X, the Agriculture Minister shared that during the programme, he launched the Individual Enterprise Loan System and the JanSamarth Portal to facilitate easier credit access for Self-Help Group (SHG) members. Alongside these initiatives, a UPI Credit Line was also launched specifically for SHG members.

The Union Minister also introduced a digital module, which aims to empower women to become more proficient in banking and digital transactions.

"Today in Hyderabad, I had a heartfelt interaction with the sisters of Self-Help Groups and bankers during the Central Level Coordination Committee (CLCC) meeting of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission. On this occasion, I launched the Individual Enterprise Loan System and the JanSamarth Portal to make credit easily available to Self-Help Group sisters. Along with this, the UPI Credit Line was also launched for SHG members. To enable our Self-Help Group sisters to become more capable in banking and digital transactions, we also launched a digital module today. Our resolve is to empower and make the sisters self-reliant, so that the country's development gains new momentum," said Chouhan.

Focus on Foodgrain Self-Reliance

Additionally, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of the ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (ICAR-NAARM) at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad.

During the event, the Union Minister declared that one of the major goals of a developed India is to ensure self-reliance in foodgrains. He emphasised the government's aims to ensure that India's granaries are filled with an abundance of grain, fruits, vegetables, and milk.

Chauhan said, "One of the major goals of a developed India is-self-reliance in foodgrains.Our commitment is that we will fill the granaries of grain, fruits, vegetables, and milk. We should never have to extend our hands towards anyone in the world; instead, if the need arises, we will feed the entire world." (ANI)