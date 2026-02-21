Tripura CM Manik Saha slammed the previous Left Front govt for ignoring the labour class and creating divisions. He highlighted his govt's work in restoring bus stands and infrastructure, contrasting it with the Left's 'divide-and-rule' policy.

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday criticised the then Left Front government for ignoring the labour class people and creating a division between owners and labourers. Saha said this while inaugurating a programme to unveil the bust of Syama Prasad Mukherjee at Nagerjala Bus Stand, Agartala.

Bus Stand Restoration and Tribute

"The Nagerjala bus stand was not in good condition. When we came here, we restored it. The earlier government never thought about the working and labour class. They never thought about the bus drivers or passengers; there were not even any passenger sheds. They only thought about how to bring people to their processions and ruled the state for 35 years. However, after our government came, we decided to restore the bus stands. A few days back, I laid the foundation stone for some bus termini," he said.

Saha said that Syama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life for the country and for the unity of the nation. "So if we want to give him due respect, we must name this bus stand after him. Everyone has the duty to maintain this bus stand. Syama Prasad Mukherjee was always proactive and had vast knowledge. At a very young age, he became the Vice-Chancellor of the then University of Calcutta. He was also a minister. However, protesting the Nehru-Liaquat Pact, he resigned from the ministerial post. In 1951, he formed the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He worked for the unity of the nation. Everyone knows the history," he said.

Ideological Contrast and Development Agenda

He said that there was a time when vehicle drivers and labourers had a good relationship, but then communism and socialism created divisions among them. "They focused on dividing owners and labourers and creating a gap between them. They created a divide-and-rule policy among owners and labourers. But now PM Modi is saying 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Sabka Prayas'. We must stay united for the development of the country and the state," he said.

Economic and Social Development

Saha said that the state government has created 1.08 lakh "Lakhpati Didis," which is 95 per cent of the target achieved. "Women will not only be lakhpatis but also entrepreneurs. This is the aim of PM Modi. There is no alternative to hard work. Those who work hard will progress. Many industries were shut down earlier. Previously, there were many disputes at Nagerjala Bus Stand, but now no such incidents are taking place. Conductors have to maintain a good relationship with passengers," said Saha.

Infrastructure Overhaul

He also informed that earlier, Tripura had only one national highway, NH-08. He added, "This will be four-laned from Chandrapur to Churaibari, and the Udaipur road will also be four-laned. The DPR has also been completed. Our government is working with transparency, and the work on the ring road has already started. We focus only on development. In the last year, I have laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth Rs 1,500 crore."