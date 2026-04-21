The campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections ended with a political storm after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial remarks on PM Modi, sparking a fierce clash between the Congress and the BJP just before polling.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): The curtains fell on the high-decibel campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections on Tuesday evening, but not before a massive political explosion. As the state's 234 constituencies prepare for polling on April 23, the final hours of canvassing were dominated by a vitriolic clash between the Congress and the BJP following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial remarks regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Kharge's Remark Sparks Political Firestorm

Addressing a rally in support of the DMK-led alliance, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge triggered a national firestorm by initially referring to Prime Minister Modi as a "terrorist who does not believe in equality." Facing immediate backlash from the NDA camp, Kharge later issued a clarification, though he maintained his aggressive stance. "He [PM Modi] is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist in the literal sense... What I mean is that Modi always threatens. The ED, I-T, and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take everything into his hands." The BJP and its ally, the AIADMK, seized on the remark, with Union Minister Piyush Goyal retaliating by calling the DMK-Congress leadership "anti-India and anti-Tamil Nadu."

DMK Bets on Continuity

The final day of campaigning saw the three main protagonists of this election present vastly different visions for the state's future. MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin bet on continuity. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin predicted a "sweeping victory" from his Chepauk-Triplicane stronghold. He dismissed the opposition as a "slave alliance" and asserted that the DMK's governance has made Chennai an impregnable fortress. "Our alliance will definitely win. Our CM will definitely become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu again," he declared, expressing certainty about the return of MK Stalin.

Recalling his previous electoral success, Udhayanidhi said, "Last time, I won by a margin of 70,000 votes... For the past five years, I have lived as a member of your family." He added that his goal is to transform the constituency into a "model" for the state.

The DMK leader also launched a sharp attack on rivals, branding them as forces of division. "Those who spread divisive politics and their allies--the 'slave alliance'--will be decisively defeated," he said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin continued his aggressive outreach through roadshows and public interactions, asserting strong grassroots support. "Chennai has always been the fortress of DMK," he said, projecting confidence in retaining power.

AIADMK Pushes for Change

Edappadi K Palaniswami pushed for change. The AIADMK leader framed the April 23 vote as the "battle to save Tamil Nadu." EPS slammed the ruling party over rising debt and a "deteriorating" law and order situation, specifically alleging that women's safety has been compromised under the DMK regime. He further sweetened his pitch by announcing 10 additional poll promises focused on youth and labour on the final day.

Palaniswami mounted a fierce counterattack, saying, "The final 'battle to save Tamil Nadu' will take place on April 23," he said, accusing the DMK of corruption, rising debt, and deteriorating law and order. In a strongly worded message, Palaniswami alleged, "This regime has buried women's safety and turned Tamil Nadu into a land of drugs and violence." He urged voters to back the AIADMK-led NDA, calling their vote "the only weapon that can protect your children."

Positioning his alliance as the alternative, he promised "corruption-free, good governance" and appealed for votes across alliance symbols, including the iconic "Two Leaves." He also promised welfare expansion and governance reforms, saying the alliance would "bring Tamil Nadu back on the path of peace, prosperity and development."

Earlier in the day, AIADMK chief Palaniswami announced 10 additional poll promises on the final day of campaigning, focusing on youth welfare, women's safety, labour protection and farmer support. Backing the NDA push, Union Minister Piyush Goyal launched a scathing attack on the DMK leadership, alleging, "MK Stalin and his family are anti-India, anti-Tamil Nadu."

Vijay Promises a Revolution

In a disruptive final push, actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), urged voters to discard both Dravidian giants. Pitching his "Whistle" symbol, Vijay alleged an "underground deal" between the DMK and BJP, promising a complete systemic overhaul. "Our political enemy is DMK and policy enemy is BJP... You can trust your Vijay 100 per cent," he told supporters.

Vijay accused the ruling government of failing to deliver on promises, claiming, "Instead of fulfilling them, they have increased taxes... Tamil Nadu has been pushed into massive debt." He also alleged a hidden understanding between rivals, stating, "There is an underground deal between the DMK and the BJP."

In a dramatic appeal for change, he said, "Just like we discard old things during Bhogi, let us throw away both the DMK and the AIADMK." He also urged voters to rally behind his party's "Whistle" symbol, predicting a "Whistle wave" in the polls.

Allies Weigh In as State Enters 'Silence Period'

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu defended alliance politics, rejecting "slave alliance" jibes. "No slaves here... coalition politics is based on consensus," he said, expressing confidence in an NDA victory. Campaigning in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav echoed similar optimism, saying, "The BJP-AIADMK NDA is going to form a government with a thumping majority."

As the 6:00 PM deadline passed, the "silence period" began across the state. The administration has shifted into high gear to enforce the Model Code of Conduct. Police in Tiruchirappalli and other districts are conducting raids on lodges and intensified vehicle checks to curb the flow of unaccounted cash.

With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA fighting for a comeback, and Vijay's TVK acting as the wildcard, Tamil Nadu's 6.2 crore voters will deliver their mandate on Thursday, April 23. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, 2026. (ANI)