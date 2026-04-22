A day before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Tiruchirappalli is seeing large-scale preparations. EVMs and polling staff are being deployed to 2,787 booths, including 111 sensitive ones, under heavy security for 21.47 lakh voters.

Election Preparations Underway in Tiruchirappalli

With just a day left for polling in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, large-scale preparations are underway in Tiruchirappalli district, with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other polling materials being transported to various booths in the constituency amid tight security arrangements.

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Officials said that the deployment of polling personnel has commenced across all 2,787 polling stations in the district. Polling staff have been issued their appointment orders and have also cast their postal votes. They have been instructed to reach their respective booths and be fully prepared by 6 PM on Wednesday.

The distribution of essential election materials, including EVMs and 117 other items required for smooth conduct of voting, began after 2 PM and is being carried out under strict supervision. Transportation of voting machines from taluk offices to polling booths is progressing steadily in the presence of election officials.

A total of 21,47,051 voters are expected to cast their votes across nine constituencies--Manapparai, Srirangam, East, West, Thiruverumbur, Lalgudi, Mannachanallur, Musiri, and Thuraiyur. Authorities have ensured that all basic facilities and preparatory works at polling centres have been completed.

Heightened Security and Booth Management

Out of the 2,787 polling booths, 111 have been identified as sensitive, prompting heightened security measures. Over 1,800 district police personnel have been deployed in rural areas, while 1,084 city police personnel are stationed in urban regions. Additional forces, including Home Guards, paramilitary personnel, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and ex-servicemen, have also been engaged to maintain law and order.

Voting Machine Allocation

For the election, a total of 7,906 ballot units, 3,541 control units, and 3,810 VVPAT machines will be utilised across the district.

Security Intensified in Neighbouring Karur

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Karur district, security has been intensified at sensitive polling booths. Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad conducted inspections at key locations and carried out patrols to assess preparedness. Authorities have also implemented vehicle checks and surveillance operations across the district.

State-Wide Election Schedule

Polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 23, with vote counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)