AIADMK's EPS is set to meet Governor RN Ravi over Tamil Nadu's law and order. As elections near, Congress seeks power-sharing in alliances, while the BJP accuses the ruling DMK of corruption, dynastic politics, and an 'anti-Hindu' agenda.

EPS to Meet Governor Over Law and Order

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is scheduled to meet Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi at 11 am on Tuesday, sources said. Palaniswami is expected to raise the current law and order situation in Tamil Nadu under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regime and express his concerns. Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year.

Congress Pushes for Power-Sharing in Alliances

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Manickam Tagore said that alliances remain the political reality in Tamil Nadu and asserted that the time has come to move beyond seat-sharing and initiate discussions on the sharing of power.

Reacting to a recent survey conducted by the private organisation IPDS on the political alliance landscape in Tamil Nadu, Tagore said the data did not fully reflect the actual strength of the Congress and several other parties in the state. "Pointing to the recent private organisation ( IPDS ) survey taken on Tamil Nadu political alliance status. In Tamil Nadu, alliances are the political reality. Every party has its own base of voter support. I feel that this data does not fully reflect not only the Congress party's numbers but also those of other parties. However, no one can win in Tamil Nadu without an alliance. At the same time, the moment has arrived to discuss not just power, but the sharing of power as well, hasn't it?" the post added on X. He said, "Time for a share of power, not only a share of seats."

BJP Slams DMK Over Corruption, Dynastic Politics

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson C R Kesavan launched a sharp attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of dynastic politics, corruption, and pursuing what he termed an "anti-people" and "anti-Hindu" agenda.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said that people in Tamil Nadu were increasingly referring to the DMK as the "Dynastic Munnetra Kazhagam," reflecting growing public discontent with the party and its leadership. "The people of Tamil Nadu are now labelling the DMK, Dynastic Munnetra Kazhagam. HM Amit Shah very truly reflected the prevailing sentiment in Tamil Nadu when he said the people had made up their mind to defeat, resolve and reject the DMK government, which has now become synonymous with corruption... The people are opposing the anti-people rule of the DMK, whose only goal is now to anoint MK Stalin to the top position... We have all known the anti-Hindu ideology of the DMK," he said.

Political Fray for Upcoming Elections

Parties including DMK, AIADMK, Congress, and BJP are in the main fray for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Vijay is also trying his hand at politics with a political front called Tamilaga Vettri Kazagham. (ANI)