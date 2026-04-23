DMK Principal Secretary KN Nehru dismissed the Tamil Nadu elections as 'not a challenge,' expressing confidence in a comfortable victory for the secular progressive alliance and aiming to win 200 constituencies with the support of the people.

DMK Principal Secretary and Tiruchirappalli West Assembly Constituency candidate KN Nehru on Wednesday said that the elections are "not a challenge", and expressed confidence that DMK will achieve a comfortable victory in the Tamil Nadu elections. After casting his vote at the Makkal Mandram polling station in Tiruchirappalli, KN Nehru said people across Tamil Nadu are extending overwhelming support to the secular progressive alliance.

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"This election is not a challenge in any way; it is just like any other election. It is the media that is portraying it as a tough contest," he stated.

DMK eyes 200-seat victory

Expressing confidence, he said that the DMK's Rising Sun symbol would definitely win in the Tiruchirappalli East constituency and that the party would emerge victorious in all nine constituencies in the district.

He further noted that the DMK alliance enjoys massive support in the Delta districts. "We worked with the goal of winning all 41 constituencies in the Delta region, and we are confident of achieving that," he said.

Stressing their overall target, he added, "We have moved forward towards our goal with the support of the people for the Chief Minister. We are confident of winning 200 constituencies."

Three-cornered fight in Tiruchirappalli West

KN Nehru is seeking a fourth term from this seat against AMMK's Rajasekaran, who represents NDA, and the entry of TVK's G Ramamoorthy has made this a genuinely three-cornered contest for the first time in the seat's recent history.

Tiruchirappalli West, constituency number 140 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, is a seat located in the Tiruchirappalli district and falls under the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (Phase 1) amid tight security on Thursday.

The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today in both states.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

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