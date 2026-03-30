DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan expressed confidence in winning the Katpadi seat in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. He dismissed criticism from TVK Chief Vijay regarding the DMK's manifesto and launched his campaign in Katpadi.

DMK's Durai Murugan Confident of Victory

With less than month to go for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, DMK General Secretary and Katpadi Assembly constituency candidate, Durai Murugan, sounded confident about winning. On TVK Chief Vijay criticising the DMK's election manifesto, Murugan told reporters, "I do not consider such criticism significant." The criticism comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled the DMK's manifesto on Sunday, highlighting several welfare measures for the upcoming state assembly elections.

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He also said, "I am confident that the DMK would secure victory regardless of the number of contenders."

Campaign Launch in Katpadi

Durai Murugan arrived in Katpadi by train from Chennai on Monday. From Katpadi railway station, he proceeded in a procession by van, paying floral tributes to the statues of CN Annadurai, BR Ambedkar, and Periyar EV Ramasamy, before formally launching his election campaign. He then continued canvassing votes while standing in an open vehicle.

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

Meanwhile, Vijay on Monday filed his nomination from Perambur. A day earlier, Vijay unveiled the party's manifesto for the upcoming elections, promising "anti-drug protection zones" and a monthly assistance for students.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled on May 4. Major parties contesting the elections include the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

DMK-Led Alliance Seat-Sharing Details

DMK will contest 164 out of the 234 constituencies in the state, while 70 seats have been allocated to its alliance partners.

These partners include the Congress with 28 seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) with 5 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) with 5 seats, VCK with 8 seats, and MDMK with 4 seats. Other smaller parties in the alliance include the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) with 10 seats, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with 2 seats, and several other regional parties.