DMK Deputy General Secretary Tiruchi Siva cast his vote in Tiruchirappalli and expressed confidence in a definite victory, stating that public trust and the party's schemes have strengthened their position and votes in their favour remain consolidated.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Deputy General Secretary and MP, Tiruchi Siva cast his vote on Thursday at a polling booth set up at the Vestry School in the Tiruchirappalli West constituency in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. He expressed confidence that the DMK would secure a definite victory.

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Tiruchi Siva Expresses Confidence in DMK Victory

Speaking to reporters after voting, he said, "It was encouraging to see people casting their votes enthusiastically since early morning. While anyone can contest in the election, the people will certainly ensure victory for the DMK."

Dismissing claims that youth votes would be split, he termed such assertions as "imaginary." He stated that votes in favour of the DMK remain consolidated.

He also noted that the schemes implemented during the DMK's five-year rule, along with the party's campaign and growing public trust in the Chief Minister, have strengthened their position.

Speaking to ANI, Siva said, "I see a very healthy democracy. The polling in Tamil Nadu is going very smoothly. People have been queuing up since the morning. I came at 8:30 am. I cast my vote at nearly 9:45 am. I stood in the queue. And I'm very happy about it. Whether I'm a member of parliament or anybody, a rich person or a poor man or a member of the working class, nothing. All are equal before the polling booth... I am very confident that our party, our alliance, will win..."

Key Leaders Cast Their Ballots

Meanwhile, Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency, O Panneerselvam, cast his vote along with his family members as voting for the elections is underway. Panneerselvam, who has long been associated with the AIADMK and is currently contesting as a DMK candidate from Bodinayakanur following a recent political realignment, exercised his franchise at the 7th Day Nursery and Primary School located in South Car Street, Ward No. 23 in Tenkarai, Periyakulam.

Voter Turnout Reaches 17.69% by 9 AM

The voter turnout in Tamil Nadu was recorded at 17.69 per cent at 9 am on Thursday. Tiruppur district recorded the highest turnout with 20.38% voting, while Chennai district registered a turnout of 16.51%, and Erode recorded 19.55% turnout.

Tamil Nadu Polls Held in Single Phase

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (Phase 1) amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today in both states. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Key Contest in Tamil Nadu

Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. (ANI)