Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru campaigned for the DMK in Tiruchirappalli West, highlighting development projects like a new bus stand. He urged voters for support, promising more welfare schemes if the party returns to power in the state.

Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK candidate, KN Nehru, campaigned in the Bheema Nagar area under the Tiruchirappalli West constituency on Saturday, urging voters to support him. He was accompanied by party members as they engaged with the public and sought votes ahead of the state assembly elections.

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DMK Highlights Development Work

While campaigning, Nehru, who is contesting from the Tiruchirappalli West constituency, highlighted the party's development work in the district, including a new bus stand and other projects. He urged voters for support, saying the DMK will return to power in Tamil Nadu to continue implementing welfare and development schemes.

"The DMK government has implemented various development schemes for the growth of Tiruchirappalli. In particular, more projects and development works have been carried out in the district than in any other district in Tamil Nadu. Especially in the Trichy West constituency, a new bus stand and several other development projects have been executed... With your (people's) support, the DMK will win in Tamil Nadu, return to power, and continue implementing various welfare and development schemes," he said.

State Election Overview

The upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The election would cover a total of 234 constituencies. DMK is contesting on 164 seats, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance against the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu. The main electoral contest in the State is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), and the NDA led by AIADMK. However, actor-turned-politician Vijay will look to turn it into a three-way contest.

Push for Victory in Srirangam

A day earlier, Nehru intensified the party's 2026 assembly election campaign, urging the party workers to ensure a victory in Srirangam as it remains the "politically decisive" key to reclaiming power in the state. Addressing a party meeting, Nehru urged cadres to secure a landslide victory for S Durairaj, the DMK's candidate for Srirangam.

"DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin would once again assume office. Srirangam is a politically decisive constituency; a win there has historically signalled the formation of government in Tamil Nadu. Durairaj's (DMK candidate for Srirangam assembly constituency) victory would represent not just an individual success but a collective triumph for the party leadership. I urge the cadres to secure a landslide win," he said. (ANI)