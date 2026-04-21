DMK's Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, candidate for Thiruverumbur, urged early voting for the party's 'Rising Sun' symbol. He highlighted the DMK government's welfare initiatives and the importance of voting to protect state rights in the April 23 polls.

As the Tamil Nadu Assembly election comes closer, DMK candidate from Thiruverumbur constituency and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday urged voters to cast their votes early without delay and support the party's Rising Sun symbol.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In his appeal, he asked voters not to postpone visiting polling booths due to the heat and instead exercise their franchise as their first task in the morning. He also called on supporters to bring others along to ensure maximum voter turnout in the April 23 Assembly election.

Poyyamozhi Lists DMK Government's Achievements

Highlighting the importance of safeguarding state rights, he said it was crucial for securing adequate financial resources, including funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission, to provide drinking water connections to households. Questioning opposition calls to "drive out" the government, the minister listed several welfare initiatives implemented by the DMK government. These included monthly financial assistance for over 1.31 crore women, doorstep healthcare services, distribution of laptops to nearly 20 lakh students, and Pongal gift packages for over 2.22 crore families.

He further noted that financial assistance of Rs 5,000 had been provided to eligible women, combining pending dues and special summer relief.

"House site pattas had been distributed to 23 lakh beneficiaries across Tamil Nadu, including 18,000 in Thiruverumbur," he said.

Employment and Infrastructure Development

Citing employment and education initiatives, he said the Naan Mudhalvan scheme had trained 48 lakh students and facilitated jobs for 2.5 lakh youth. He added that 2 lakh free electricity connections had been given to farmers and investments worth Rs 13 lakh crore had created jobs for 36 lakh people.

On infrastructure, Poyyamozhi said projects worth Rs 450 crore had been implemented in the constituency over the past five years. "These include a Jallikattu arena in Sooriyur, a model school in Thuvakudi, an upcoming Olympic academy, and a 125-acre SIPCOT industrial park aimed at boosting local employment."

Social Welfare and Future Promises

He also highlighted social welfare schemes such as free bus travel for women, benefiting 69 lakh commuters daily, and the breakfast scheme feeding 20 lakh children across the state. Assuring further benefits, he said the women's assistance scheme would be increased to Rs 2,000 and the breakfast scheme extended up to Class 8 if re-elected.

Final Campaign Push in Thiruverumbur

Reiterating confidence in public support, he urged voters to back him again in the upcoming polls. Poyyamozhi intensified his campaign in the Thiruverumbur Assembly constituency today and carried out extensive vote canvassing in the Thuvakudi area on the final day of campaigning.

Accompanied by party workers and cadres, Poyyamozhi sought support for the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol, engaging with residents and urging them to back the ruling alliance for continued development. Workers from alliance partners, including the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Communist Party of India, also participated in the campaign, reflecting a coordinated push by the Secular Progressive Alliance.

Election Details

Tamil Nadu is set to vote in a single phase on April 23, with results scheduled to be announced on May 4. The ruling DMK-led alliance is facing off against the NDA led by AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami.