Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin campaigned in Saidapet, calling Chennai a DMK fortress. He also criticized the Centre's delimitation bill, calling it a punishment for progressive states, and responded to being called 'more dangerous' than his father.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Kolathur, M.K. Stalin, on Tuesday campaigned in support of state Health Minister and party candidate from Saidapet Assembly Constituency, Ma. Subramanian, as the state heads towards polling on April 23.

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During the campaign, Stalin interacted with voters and sought support for the DMK candidate in the Saidapet constituency. "Chennai has always been the fortress of DMK! The love and warm welcome given by the people in the Sholinganallur - Velachery - Saidapet constituencieS," Stalin said in his post on X.

MK Stalin also carried out a morning walk campaign in Chennai's Kannagi Nagar, drawing large crowds of supporters and local residents.

Stalin hits out at Centre over delimitation

Earlier, MK Stalin hit out at the Centre over the proposed delimitation exercise, calling it an attempt to "punish" progressive states like Tamil Nadu. In a video message posted on X, Stalin framed the issue as one that threatens the state's growth model, linking it to population control and industrial success.

The remarks come days after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in Parliament, effectively stalling the delimitation-linked reforms. Taking a direct swipe at the Centre, Stalin said, "Last week, the delimitation bill introduced by the BJP-led Union Government appeared to be an attempt to punish us, a state that has controlled population growth and is among the best-performing in industrial development. As soon as this bill was introduced, I was the first to oppose it and lead protests, including burning copies of the bill. The fire we lit has reduced that bill to ashes."

'I will be dangerous for those who betray Tamil Nadu'

In his address, Stalin recalled past criticisms during the 2021 Assembly elections, where opponents had described him as "more dangerous" than his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Responding to the remark, Stalin said, "No one can ever compare me to Kalaignar. I called him 'Leader' more often than I called him 'Father'. When they said I was more dangerous than such a leader, only one thing came to my mind: for those who want to betray Tamil Nadu and stop our growth, I will always be dangerous."

In his address, Stalin recalled past criticisms during the 2021 Assembly elections, where opponents had described him as "more dangerous" than his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Responding to the remark, Stalin said, "No one can ever compare me to Kalaignar. I called him 'Leader' more often than I called him 'Father'. When they said I was more dangerous than such a leader, only one thing came to my mind: for those who want to betray Tamil Nadu and stop our growth, I will always be dangerous."

Highlights government's performance

Highlighting his government's performance over the past five years, Stalin pointed to welfare schemes and economic growth indicators. "If anyone asks what I've done for the people in these five years, we can talk for hours, even days. I can say with pride that I've fought for the Tamil people against the central government that always betrays Tamil Nadu," he said.

TN polls on April 23

Tamil Nadu is set to vote in a single phase on April 23, with results scheduled to be announced on May 4. The ruling DMK-led alliance is facing off against the NDA led by AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami. (ANI)