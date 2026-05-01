MDMK MP Vaiko called 2026 Tamil Nadu exit polls inconsistent, urging a wait for actual results. He highlighted that actor Vijay's TVK could emerge as a strong force and may spring surprises, with a possible swing from young voters in its favour.

Vaiko on 2026 TN Polls: Exit Polls Differ, TVK May Surprise

MDMK MP Vaiko, reacting to exit polls on the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, said there is no consistency in the predictions as different surveys show different outcomes, adding that the actual results should be awaited, while also noting that TVK could emerge as a force and may spring surprises. Speaking to ANI, MDMK MP Vaiko said, "Exit polls don't go the same line. Four exit polls say DMK will form the government, and one exit poll's opinion is in favour of AIADMK to form the government. Another opinion poll says Vijay's TVK will come to power... There are different opinions. The results of the exit poll differ from one another. We have to wait and see."

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Vaiko said TVK could emerge as a strong force in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections and may spring surprises, adding that there could be a swing in support among students and first-time voters in its favour. "TVK will be a force to reckon with, and it may produce surprises. When the results are declared, there is a possibility that there is a swing among the students and first-time voters in favour of TVK," he said.

On Dravidian Movement and BJP

MDMK MP Vaiko said the Dravidian movement is built on sacrifice and will remain a permanent force in Tamil Nadu regardless of election outcomes, adding that the BJP cannot weaken its foundations. "The Dravidian movement has been built on sacrifice and suffering... thousands have sacrificed their entire lives for the upbringing of the Dravidian movement... this will be a permanent force in the Dravidian soil... whether they win the elections or not. It will be a permanent force. The BJP, as they imagine, could not shake the foundations of the Dravidian movement," he added.

BJP's push in other states

On the 2026 elections in Kerala and West Bengal, Vaiko said the BJP is trying to make inroads, noting it would be difficult in Kerala but different in West Bengal. "They (the BJP) are trying to penetrate. In Kerala, it will be very difficult. They cannot. But in West Bengal, the case may be a different one," he said.

'Need to fight Hindutva menace'

He further added, "We have to fight the BJP and Hindutva menace. We are dedicated to that cause. We will fight it out, and we have to go very deep, make inroads into the younger force that is not so happening now. We should penetrate, we should enter a younger force, a student force. That is the need of the Dravidian movement." (ANI)