Thoothukudi police seized papaya soaps worth Rs 5 lakh being loaded onto a boat at Thirespuram fishing harbour, allegedly for smuggling to Sri Lanka. The suspects fled the scene. Police seized the boat and the goods.

A police team conducted surveillance operations based on a secret tip-off received by Thoothukudi Q Branch Inspector Vijay Anitha that smuggled goods were being transported to Sri Lanka from the Thirespuram area under the jurisdiction of the North Police Station in Thoothukudi city subdivision. Following the information, Sub-Inspector Ramachandran, Special Sub-Inspector Ramar, Head Constables Irudaya Rajkumar and Isakkimuthu, along with Constables Palani, Balamurugan, and Gabriel, were engaged in night patrol duty yesterday. During the patrol, at around 9.15 PM on May 12, near the northern side of the Thirespuram fishing harbour, the police found goods being loaded onto an unregistered fibre boat fitted with two engines, allegedly for smuggling to Sri Lanka. Subsequently, the police seized five carton boxes containing 1,200 pieces of Nature Power Papaya Soap along with the fibre boat. On seeing the police, the suspects reportedly fled from the spot. According to police sources, the value of the seized papaya soaps is estimated to be around Rs 5 lakh.

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Liquor Seized in Kerala

Earlier on May 3, the Kerala Excise team arrested two persons for transporting liquor allegedly intended for election celebrations following the May 4 results. The accused, natives of Edathanattukara, were taken into custody at Venthodam Padi in Kalikavu. The team seized around 60 bottles of foreign liquor from them. The liquor had been concealed inside the scooter they were travelling on, as well as in two bags. The Excise Department has intensified its investigation in connection with the case. (ANI)