Minister Nirmal Kumar reaffirmed Tamil Nadu's strong opposition to the Mekedatu dam project while overseeing the restoration of the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station and outlining plans for renewable energy storage and infrastructure upgrades.

TN Minister Nirmal Kumar Firmly Opposes Karnataka Mekedatu Dam Project

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister Nirmal Kumar on Tuesday reiterated the State government's opposition to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project, asserting that Chief Minister Vijay would not allow "even a single brick" to be laid for its construction and warning that any attempt to proceed with the project would invite a strong response from the state.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the trial run of Unit-I of the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS), which was damaged in a fire accident and subsequently restored, Minister Kumar also inspected the refurbished unit. On the Mekedatu dam issue, Nirmal Kumar said the "Tamil Nadu government's position remained unchanged and that it would strongly oppose any attempt by Karnataka to go ahead with the project. He said the State had already approached the appropriate legal authorities, including the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court, and expressed confidence that the Union government would not grant permission for the construction of the dam." He also alleged that the Cauvery water dispute and the Mekedatu project were frequently raised for political purposes whenever elections approached in Karnataka. Reiterating the State government's stand, he warned that any attempt to construct the dam would have serious consequences.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made remarks at a government function in Mysuru, held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the state would abide by the law of the land. "I have already placed it before the Central Govt. I have mentioned it to the Prime Minister also. We have to respect the law of this country. Whatever the Court says, we have to implement it," Shivakumar said. He added that Tamil Nadu might oppose the project politically, but that Karnataka would do its job. "We are not going to stop their voice but we have to do our job. It is our commitment," he said.

Speaking about the restoration of the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station, the Minister said two power generation units had been damaged in a fire accident last year, following which plans were drawn up to repair and restore both units. He said that when the present government assumed office in May, only a small portion of the restoration work had been completed, although 60 per cent of the work was expected to have been finished according to the scheduled timeline. The government subsequently directed contractors to expedite the work and arranged the procurement of necessary spare parts and materials on a war footing. As a result, the first unit was restored and brought back into operation in July, he said. Work is currently underway to restore the second unit at the earliest.

Energy Policy and Infrastructure Upgrades

Nirmal Kumar further said a review had been conducted to strengthen fire safety measures in older power generation units. The Minister said the State government was giving greater importance to renewable energy and had been working over the past six months to formulate a battery energy storage policy. Under the proposed arrangement, 10 per cent of the electricity generated by new solar power projects would have to be stored in batteries.

Responding to questions about power supply, the Minister said the government was taking steps to address faults in electricity distribution and replace ageing equipment across the State. The government has set a target of establishing 10 GW of battery energy storage capacity by 2029 to ensure stability during peak demand.