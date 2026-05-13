A day after appointing astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as OSD to CM C Joseph Vijay, the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government revoked the order following severe backlash from opposition parties like AIADMK, DMK, MJK, and DMDK.

The Tamil Nadu government led by TVK on Wednesday revoked the appointment of astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The move came a day after came just a day after the astrologer was appointment to the key post. The goverment had faced backlash following the appointment.

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An order issued by the Principal Secretary to the Government on May 13 read, " The order issued regarding the appointment of Thiru. Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special duty (OSD) to Chief Minister is hereby revoked".

Pandit, known for his dual role as an astrologer and a spokesperson for the TVK, has been a close aide to the leadership during the recent electoral campaign. After Vijay took oath as the Tamil Nadu CM, Rickey Radhan Pandit was appointed as his OSD.

Opposition Slams 'Astrologer OSD' Appointment

Taking a jibe at the TVK, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai wrote on X, "The astrologer failed to predict his own fate. Bad days have begun for the Vijay government."

Earlier today, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan took a jibe at the appointment, saying that all an astrologer can do is make predictions. He noted that Vettrivel will need an advisor as per the rules and government powers. "Hereafter, the Parliament Assembly has no role to play. Only the timing will be given by the astrologers. He is not an official. He needs somebody who can advise him properly as per the rules and as per the government powers. What can an astrologer do? He can predict, that's all. He has more faith in him than his party," the DMK leader said.

Opposition parties also criticised the move in the Assembly today, as the TVK took the floor test. DMK allies Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) criticised the TVK government for appointing Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as the OSD to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

MJK president and MLA Thamimun Ansari, who contested on DMK's Rising Sun symbol, said, "Do not include astrology formulas in the government, mainly if they believe personally its upto them, no issue, but it should not come in government."

DMDK General Secretary and MLA Premalatha Vijayakanth said, "The appointment of astrologer Radhan Pandit as OSD to the Chief Minister is condemnable."

TVK Passes Floor Test Amid Controversy

Meanwhile, TVK passed the floor test today, gaining the votes of 144 MLAs. While the party and its allies had the strength of 120 MLAs in the House, it also gained support from the rebel AIADMK MLAs. (ANI)