Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated that the TN Governor must invite the single-largest party, TVK, to form the government, citing constitutional norms. He called the delay condemnable and noted that legal remedies remain open for Vijay's party.

Senior Advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday said that the Governor should invite the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu to form the government, amid political developments surrounding TVK chief Vijay's meeting with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

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Constitutional Norms and Precedents

Speaking to ANI, Singhvi said constitutional norms, precedents and traditions support inviting the single-largest party to stake a claim to form the government. "I must say with great regret that the Governor, who is to be the repository of constitutional wisdom, has no alternative but to call the single largest party in Tamil Nadu to form the government. There is no question about it. In fact, in law, in precedent, in tradition, in constitutional culture, in constitutional flavour. It has happened umpteen times in the past," Singhvi said.

He further said that no other political formation had staked a claim to form the government and noted that the seat deficit was marginal. "Also, no other formation has even staked a claim. The shortage is barely 7-8 seats, plus the Governor will always be stipulating that the floor of the house will prove the majority in 10-12 days. So what is the problem?" Singhvi said.

Singhvi Condemns Delay

Calling the situation "condemnable," the Congress MP alleged dilution of constitutional norms and precedents. "This kind of destruction or dilution of constitutional norms and precedents is very condemnable, and I say so with great regret. It should have been done long ago," he said.

Legal Options Remain Open

On being asked whether Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) could approach the Supreme Court regarding government formation in Tamil Nadu, Singhvi said all legal and constitutional remedies remain available. "I cannot say if they will go or not, but undoubtedly, all constitutional and legal avenues remain open," he said.

Election Background and Party Alignments

TVK won 108 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, becoming the single-largest party.

The Congress party had earlier formally announced its full support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and its chief Vijay in forming the next government in Tamil Nadu, ending its alliance with its previous partner, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in a bid to back the new political formation. (ANI)