Sacred relics of Lord Buddha's disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Moggallana, are on display in New Delhi. They will be taken to Mongolia for a 10-day exposition, strengthening India-Mongolia spiritual ties and cultural heritage.

Shakil Siddiqui, Editor-in-Chief at Mahabodhi Society of Sri Lanka, Sanchi center on Thursday said that the sacred relics of Lord Buddha's chief disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana, have been temporarily taken out for display at the National Museum in New Delhi.

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History of the Disciples

Speaking to the reporters, Siddiqui elaborated on the history of the revered disciples. He noted that both of them were born on the same day and had no desire for the materialistic world. They left their home and were taken by Gautam Buddha, who later declared them as his chief disciples after seeing their capabilities. "Sariputta was known as the Marshal of Dharma, as he had all the knowledge regarding Dharma, whereas Maha Moggallana possessed psychic powers. They both served Buddha for 40 years and then went back to their village, where they passed away," he noted.

Journey of the Relics

Siddiqui further outlined that after their passing, Gautam Buddha constructed a stupa for their ashes in Vaishali. The ashes of the disciples were placed in Sanchi by Emperor Ashoka after 300 years. In 2024, the holy relics were sent to Thailand, and now, for the second time, they are being sent to Mongolia for ten days for the forthcoming exposition of the sacred relics in Mongolia from June 1 to 10. "After this, Gautam Buddha constructed a stupa for their ashes in Vaishali. After 300 years, Emperor Ashoka took those ashes and placed them in Sanchi. In 2024, the relics were taken out to Thailand after years, and this is the second time it is being taken out from Sanchi. This will now be taken to Mongolia for 10 days," he said.

Strengthening India-Mongolia Spiritual Ties

Their exposition in Mongolia will rekindle memories of the deeply emotional and transformative exposition of the holy relics of the Buddha held in Mongolia in 2022, an event that left an indelible impression on the hearts of the Mongolian people. The arrival of the sacred relics can inspire younger generations to reconnect with values of compassion, humility, discipline and inner peace at a time when societies across the world face anxiety, material excess and cultural dislocation.

India and Mongolia together possess the ability to shape a meaningful global conversation around these values. The sharing of sacred Buddhist heritage has already emerged as a major pillar of India-Mongolia relations. As Mongolian devotees gather once again with folded hands, prayer flags and hearts filled with devotion, the relics will symbolise not only the enduring presence of the Dhamma but also the spiritual continuity linking India and Mongolia across centuries. (ANI)