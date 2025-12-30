Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi praised PM Narendra Modi as the foremost supporter of Tamil language and culture. Speaking at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Ravi said no one has done as much for Tamil's popularity and expressed gratitude on behalf of Tamils.

Governor Lauds PM Modi's Support for Tamil Culture

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contributions to promoting the Tamil language and culture, calling him the foremost supporter of its popularity. The Tamil Nadu governor was speaking at the conclusion ceremony of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event.

"Tamil is an ancient language, a powerful language, and a very beautiful language. We all know this very well. No one has done as much for the popularity and culture of the Tamil language as our Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Thiru. Narendra Modi. On behalf of the Tamil people, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Thiru. Narendra Modi," RN Ravi said while addressing the gathering.

Ancient Ties Between Kashi and Tamil Nadu Highlighted

The governor highlighted the longstanding cultural ties between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, noting that the festival, now in its fourth year, continues to grow in popularity. "Today is the concluding day of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 festival. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam festival began four years ago. It is becoming increasingly popular each year. The Tamil people are very happy with this festival. The reason is that the connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu is a thousand of years old. The connection between Kashi and Rameswaram is also several thousand years old, dating back to the time of Lord Rama," RN Ravi said.

Governor Acknowledges Vice President's Contributions

Governor Ravi also acknowledged the presence of Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu. "Hon'ble Vice President of India, Thiru. C.P. Radhakrishnan is here with us. He is from Tamil Nadu. He is one among us. He understands the heartbeat of the Tamil people very well. He works day and night for the progress of our state. For this, on behalf of the Tamil people and the people of Kashi, I express my heartfelt gratitude to our Hon'ble Vice President of India, Thiru. C.P. Radhakrishnan, he added. (ANI)