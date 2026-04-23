AIPTMMK leader VK Sasikala and CM MK Stalin cast their votes in Chennai for the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Both urged people to vote, with Stalin calling the act a 'banner to protect Tamil Nadu' and its constitutional ideals.

AIPTMMK Founder and General Secretary VK Sasikala on Thursday cast her vote at a polling station in Stella Maris College in Chennai amid the ongoing polling for Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Speaking with the media afterwards, she urged the Tamil Nadu electorate to exercise their franchise in large numbers. "Today, in the festival of democracy, I have done my democratic duty. I appeal to the Tamil Nadu people to also fulfil their democratic right by casting their vote today without fail," she said.

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CM Stalin Calls Vote 'Banner to Protect Tamil Nadu'

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, after casting his vote, urged people to exercise this democratic right, stating that it is a "banner you are raising to protect Tamil Nadu" In a post on X, Stalin highlighted the necessity to cast a vote, which, he said, will determine the future of every single person in Tamil Nadu. He urged people to vote to protect the ideals of the constitution, democracy and secularism. "Do not fail to cast your vote for the development of Tamil Nadu! I have cast my vote in the 2026 Assembly elections. Let all the great voters of Tamil Nadu, without fail fulfil their democratic duty," he said. "Today, what you are going to give is not just a vote; it is the banner you are raising to protect Tamil Nadu! Your vote is what will determine the future of every single person in Tamil Nadu. May your vote be in a way that protects the lofty ideals of the Constitution--Democracy, Secularism, State Rights, Equality, Social Justice!" he added.

Along with CM Stalin, his wife Durga Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and other family members cast a vote at a polling station in Chennai

Voter Turnout and Polling Details

Meanwhile, the voter turnout in Tamil Nadu was recorded at 17.69 per cent at 9 am on Thursday. Tiruppur district recorded the highest turnout with 20.38% voting, while Chennai district registered a turnout of 16.51%, and Erode recorded 19.55% turnout.

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in West Bengal amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)