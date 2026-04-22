Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 23, the process of dispatching EVMs and other polling materials to 3,079 booths has commenced in Madurai under tight paramilitary security. Polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.

The process of dispatching Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other polling materials to designated booths has commenced in Madurai ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23. Polling will take place from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm across the state.

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In Madurai district, a total of 3,079 polling stations have been set up across 10 Assembly constituencies. For the conduct of polling, 3,695 ballot and control units along with 4,001 VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines will be deployed.

Election officials in each constituency are supervising the transportation of EVMs to polling stations under tight paramilitary security cover to ensure smooth and secure delivery of polling equipment. Along with EVMs, nearly 60 categories of materials, including stationery, registers, ink, covers and T-shirts, are also being distributed to polling booths through zonal officers as part of the election preparedness exercise.

Voter-Friendly Arrangements

At polling centres with more than 10 booths, multi-coloured pathways have been arranged. These pathways clearly indicate booth numbers and details to help voters navigate easily. Such colour-coded pathways have been implemented at 20 polling station centres across Madurai district, making it easier for voters to locate their booths.

Additionally, all polling stations are equipped with basic amenities such as drinking water, toilets, ramps for the differently-abled, wheelchairs, lighting, and fans. Temporary shelters (pandals) have also been set up to protect voters from the heat.

Madurai Electoral Snapshot

In Madurai district, across 10 Assembly constituencies, a total of 24,96,190 voters are set to cast their votes. This includes 12,22,309 male voters and 12,73,609 female voters.

A total of 129 candidates are contesting across the 10 constituencies, representing parties such as DMK, AIADMK, BJP, Congress, DMDK, Naam Tamilar Katchi and independents. Among the constituencies, Madurai East, Thiruparankundram, and Thirumangalam have the highest number of candidates,15 each, while Madurai West and Sholavandan have 14 candidates each. Melur and Madurai North have 13 candidates each. Madurai Central and Usilampatti have 12 candidates each. Madurai South has the lowest, with only 6 candidates contesting.

State-Wide Security and Enforcement

Earlier in the day, State Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik confirmed that around 300 companies of security forces have been deployed across Tamil Nadu to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling on April 23. "We are here to ensure a free, fair and transparent election. We have 300 companies in place, for which the deployment is done. We will ensure it is an election without any untoward incident," Patnaik said.

She also highlighted the extensive enforcement actions taken since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force. "The total amount intercepted is Rs 1262 crore, and the total amount seized by agencies is Rs 543 crores. Wherever MCC has been violated, FIRs have been filed in all cases. We are taking action on all complaints we have been receiving in our control centres," she added.

Security Tightened in Other Districts

With campaigning concluded, the election machinery has shifted focus to logistics and security arrangements. In Dindigul, the process of dispatching Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to 316 polling stations is underway under tight security, with 33 vehicles deployed for the exercise.

Security has been further intensified in several districts, including Karur, where authorities have identified sensitive and vulnerable polling booths. A multi-layered security arrangement has been put in place, involving local police, central armed forces, and flying squads. Continuous surveillance, area domination exercises, and vehicle checks are also being carried out to maintain law and order.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)