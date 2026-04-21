The Boyanayak community in Tiruppur announced a boycott of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, citing a lack of political representation. Despite having 80,000 voters, they claim no party has offered them a chance to contest or sought their support.

Boyanayak Community to Boycott Polls Over Lack of Representation

The Boyanayak community has announced that it will boycott the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in Tiruppur district, expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of political representation and engagement from political parties.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tiruppur district has eight Assembly constituencies, where voting is set to take place on Thursday (April 23). The decision to boycott the polls was taken during a meeting of the Tiruppur District Boyanayak Coordination Welfare Association held on Tuesday morning at Kovilvazhi area on Tarapur Road. The meeting was chaired by association president Alagaiyan, who addressed members of the community and discussed their concerns regarding political participation.

Following the discussions, the community formally declared its decision to stay away from the electoral process in the district.

Speaking on behalf of the community, members said they have been consistently overlooked by political parties despite having a significant voter base. "There are 80,000 voters from our community in all 8 Assembly constituencies in Tiruppur district. But no party has given us an opportunity to contest in politics. Similarly, no political party has asked for our support. Therefore, we have decided to boycott this election. We do not want to vote for anyone in this election," the community stated.

DMK Campaigns in Chennai

Meanwhile, on the final day of campaigning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK candidate from Kolathur, carried out a morning walk campaign in Chennai's Kannagi Nagar, drawing large crowds of supporters and local residents. He also campaigned in support of the state Health Minister and party candidate from Saidapet Assembly Constituency, Ma. Subramanian.

During the campaign, Stalin interacted with voters and sought support for the DMK candidate in the Saidapet constituency.

Tamil Nadu Election Details

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with results scheduled to be announced on May 4. The main contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)