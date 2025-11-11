TN Congress President K Selvaperunthagai accused the BJP of 'malpractice' in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The INDIA alliance, led by DMK, is holding statewide agitations against the exercise, which it calls unconstitutional.

Congress Accuses BJP of 'Malpractice' in Voter List Revision

Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of conducting "malpractice" in the name of Special Intensive Revision. While speaking to ANI, Selvaperunthagai said that the Congress party is carrying out agitation against SIR across Tamil Nadu.

"Today, across the entire Tamil Nadu, at all district headquarters, we are conducting an agitation against the SIR. Our INDIA alliance partners, headed by DMK's supreme leader Stalin, announced this... Wherever the BJP conducts elections, it is doing some malpractice. What happened in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi? Even in Bihar, a lot of confusion is going on. 75 lakhs votes removed. The leader, the country's opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, brought to the notice of the parliament and the Election Commission," he said.

DMK alleges SIR is unconstitutional

Meanwhile, DMK MP TR Baalu said that there is no provision related to SIR in the constitution, alleging that the Election Commission is overwriting it. "There are a lot of questions...There is no provision in the Constitution for SIR. The Election Commission is overwriting the Constitution," TR Baalu told reporters.

Stalin Announces Legal Challenge, Rallies Parties

Sharing an X post on November 2, MK Stalin announced the resolution and alleged that the intent behind the SIR exercise is to strip the people of their voting rights. He wrote, "It is the duty of all parties to unite and raise their voices against the SIR being hastily implemented with the intent of snatching away the voting rights of the people of Tamil Nadu and murdering democracy. "Regarding the confusions and doubts in the voter list revisions - since our demand that they should be conducted after the 2026 general elections with adequate time and without any issues has not been accepted by the ECI, we have passed a resolution in today's all-party meeting to approach the Supreme Court," he added.

Stalin also thanked the 49 parties that participated in the meeting to "protect democracy." "I express my thanks to the leaders of the 49 parties who participated in the all-party meeting and registered their feelings. I request those who did not participate in this meeting to discuss SIR in their parties and take initiatives to protect democracy," the X post read.

ECI's Nationwide Revision Plan

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is conducting the second phase of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 States and Union Territories, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said. The exercise will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Supreme Court Hears Bihar SIR Case

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is hearing a case against the first phase of SIR in Bihar, ahead of the state's Assembly elections. (ANI)