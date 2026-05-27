TN CM S Joseph Vijay met PM Modi to discuss key issues, including seeking clarification on the State Invocation Song, opposing the Mekedatu Dam, and addressing the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit and held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi.

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According to a press release, during the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the efforts taken during his visit to the Netherlands to retrieve and bring back to India the Anaimangalam copper plates.

Clarification sought for State Invocation Song

Further, Chief Minister Vijay stated that the Tamil Thai Vazhthu, the State Invocation Song, has traditionally been sung at the beginning of all government functions conducted in Tamil Nadu. However, following the circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in January this year, the National Song has been sung first at certain government functions. In this context, the Chief Minister requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue appropriate clarification permitting the State Invocation Song to continue being sung at the commencement of government functions, the release stated.

Request to establish DRDO centre

The release said that Chief Minister Vijay also requested that the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) be established in Tamil Nadu. He noted that discussions have been ongoing for the past few years with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) regarding the establishment of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Design and Development Centre and the Centre for Airborne Systems in the State.

Opposition to Mekedatu Dam project

Regarding the proposed Mekedatu Dam project across the Cauvery River, the Chief Minister stated that the announcement made by the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka about conducting the Bhoomi Pooja for the project is completely contrary to the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the judgment of the Supreme Court. He further stated that the announcement has caused deep concern among the farmers of Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister Vijay requested the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Central Water Commission not to grant approval for the project without the consent of the co-basin States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, the release said.

Concerns over fishermen's arrest

The release further added that the Chief Minister also expressed serious concern over the increasing incidents of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested and harassed by the Sri Lankan Navy. He stated that 12 such arrest incidents have occurred in 2026 alone, that 58 fishermen are currently in Sri Lankan custody, and that 266 fishing boats have been seized. He requested the Prime Minister to urge the Government of Sri Lanka to immediately release the fishermen and their boats.

Earlier, the Prime Minsiter's Office handle on X also posted, "Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @actorvijay met Prime Minister @narendramodi today." (ANI)