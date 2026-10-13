TN CM C Joseph Vijay met AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu to request more drinking water for Chennai. Naidu cited AP's own scarcity but said the request would be considered. Vijay also urged the Centre to release Rs 5,110 crore in pending education funds.

TN CM Seeks More Water for Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Vijayawada to participate in Vijayawada Utsav. He urged CM Naidu to release of additional drinking water to Chennai through the Telugu Ganga project, a release said. CM Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh warmly welcomed CM Vijay at the Chief Minister’s camp office. The two Chief Ministers, along with officials, discussed several issues.

River Interlinking and Water Release Discussed

Naidu explained the importance of linking the Godavari and Cauvery rivers, describing river interlinking as a permanent solution to drought. On CM Vijay's request for release of additional drinking water to Chennai through the Telugu Ganga project, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said that despite reduced Krishna water inflows due to the impact of El Niño this year and the resulting severe water scarcity, the State government remains committed to addressing Chennai’s drinking water needs, it added. He further stated that Andhra Pradesh had already released 4.08 TMC of water to Chennai. He added that the government would consider releasing additional water based on availability and requirements, the release said.

Vijay Urges Centre to Release Pending Funds

CM C Joseph Vijay on Sunday urged the Central government to release Rs 5,110 crore in pending funds due to the state under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme "without any conditionalities." Addressing an event in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, the Chief Minister raised key demands concerning education funding, river linking and urban transit infrastructure. He also welcomed the Prime Minister and thanked the Union Government for the inauguration of Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase II and other infrastructure initiatives in the state. (ANI)