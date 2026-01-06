TN CM M.K. Stalin hailed AI as a top human breakthrough while launching a 10-lakh laptop scheme for students. He also announced a Rs 3,000 Pongal cash gift for over 2.2 crore rice ration card holders, including those in SL Tamil camps.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday underscored the significance of studying Artificial Intelligence (AI), lauding it as "humanity's second greatest breakthrough." Speaking at the launch event of 'World In Your Hands' Scheme, in which 10 lakh laptops were distributed to colleges, the CM urged everyone to update themselves with technology, calling the scheme "an investment."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Artificial Intelligence is one of humanity's greatest breakthroughs, second only to the discovery of fire. This scheme is not an expense; it is an investment in our future. Don't stop with just one or two degrees, everyone must continue to update themselves with new technology," the CM said.

"AI cannot replace human beings. It can only help us work faster and more efficiently. We must use it wisely and rise higher in life," he added.

Further urging students to use the laptop to "advance education", the CM expressed his wish to see the young Tamilians grow successful. "The choice is yours: will you use this laptop only for gaming, or will you use it to advance your education? Study with confidence, I will take care of everything. My wish is that our young people grow into proud, successful Tamils," Stalin said.

Pongal cash assistance of Rs 3,000 announced

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin also announced a Pongal festival cash assistance of Rs 3,000 for all rice ration card-holding families across the state, extending the benefit to families residing in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps as well.

According to a state government press release, the cash gift will be distributed ahead of the festival through fair price shops, along with the customary Pongal gift hamper and clothing.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to ensure all arrangements are completed before Pongal, so beneficiaries receive assistance without delay.

The government estimates that a total of 2,22,01,710 rice ration card-holding families and families living in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps will benefit from the Pongal assistance this year.

In addition, dhotis and sarees meant for Pongal distribution have already been dispatched to all districts, officials said.

The cash assistance is expected to provide additional financial relief to households amid rising living costs and to help families meet festival-related expenses.

The state government described the initiative as part of its commitment to social welfare and inclusive development. (ANI)