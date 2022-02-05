  • Facebook
    TN CM accuses Governor for his failed Constitutional duty over NEET Bill

    The all-party meeting called by state CM MK Stalin was boycotted by the BJP and AIADMK. 

    TN CM accuses Governor for his failed Constitutional duty over NEET Bill - ADT
    Chennai, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday alleged that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi had 'failed to perform his duty vested in him by the Constitution when it came to (deciding on) the Bill seeking to abolish NEET in the state'.

    While addressing the all-party meeting called by MK Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai, he said the Governor allowed the Bill to sit for 142 days before returning it to the government. He added, based on the recommendations of a committee chaired by Justice AK Rajan, the Bill was passed in the Assembly to reflect the sentiments of eight crore people. The Governor did not bother sending it to the President for his approval. 

    Stalin also said that the DMK government stands firm by its decision, that there's no need for the entrance examination to obtain higher education. Earlier, the DMK government had abolished the entrance tests for admission to the professional course in the college. The DMK government passed a bill to abolish entrance exams in 2006, the Governor and President approved it in 87 days, said the CM.

    The all-party meeting called by CM MK Stalin was boycotted by BJP and AIADMK. While thanking the Chief Minister for the invitation, the BJP president stated that his party is willing to provide full cooperation to all endeavours aimed at ensuring the welfare of the people, but never to issues that deceived the people. Annamalai said, "Tomorrow's meeting is an eyewash. The BJP has decided not to attend it." Several educationists, including former vice-chancellors, have supported NEET, said Annamalai. 

    In returning the Bill to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker for reconsideration on February 1, the Governor cited a 2020 case. He stated that the Supreme Court had comprehensively examined the issue from a social justice perspective and upheld NEET because it prevents economic exploitation of poor students and advances social justice.

