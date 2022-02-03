TN CM praises Rahul Gandhi for raising 'long-standing arguments of Tamil' in Parliament

MK Stalin tweeted Gandhi has voiced the long-standing arguments of the Tamils in the Parliament, which rest on the unique cultural and political roots that value Self Respect.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'rousing' speech in Lok Sabha. Through Twitter, Stalin thanked the senior Congress leader and said Gandhi voiced the "idea of Indian Constitution in an emphatic manner."

MK Stalin further tweeted Gandhi has voiced the long-standing arguments of the Tamils in the Parliament, which rest on the unique cultural and political roots that value Self Respect.

Rahul Gandhi addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during a motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind for his opening remarks on the first day of the Budget session. During Gandhi's speech, he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, claiming that the concept of 'shahenshah (king)' had returned to India.

Gandhi added that presently there are 'two Indias'; one is rich, the other is poor, and the gap between the two is rising. Bashing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, Gandhi said that India has also been described as a union of states, which means that dialogue and negotiation are required to move forward with development.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh to lay foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti'

Gandhi explained Congress, in 1947, abolished the king's centralized vision. Now the concept of the king has resurfaced. "Now there is a king, a Shahenshah, a ruler of rulers and master of masters." He added that, as a result, the instrument of conversation between states and our people, which we call our country's institutions, is being attacked and captured by one idea. The Congress leader went on to say that this is why the BJP will never form a government in Tamil Nadu.

Elaborating on his statement about the union of states, Gandhi stated that the concept is defined by the fact that his "brother from Tamil Nadu has the same right" as his "sister from Maharashtra." Later, when questioned by reporters about mentioning the southern state in his speech, the Congress leader said he is a "Tamil."