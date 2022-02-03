  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TN CM praises Rahul Gandhi for raising 'long-standing arguments of Tamil' in Parliament

     MK Stalin tweeted Gandhi has voiced the long-standing arguments of the Tamils in the Parliament, which rest on the unique cultural and political roots that value Self Respect.
     

    TN CM praises Rahul Gandhi for raising 'long-standing arguments of Tamil' in Parliament - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Feb 3, 2022, 3:24 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'rousing' speech in Lok Sabha. Through Twitter, Stalin thanked the senior Congress leader and said Gandhi voiced the "idea of Indian Constitution in an emphatic manner." 

    MK Stalin further tweeted Gandhi has voiced the long-standing arguments of the Tamils in the Parliament, which rest on the unique cultural and political roots that value Self Respect.

     

    Rahul Gandhi addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during a motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind for his opening remarks on the first day of the Budget session. During Gandhi's speech, he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, claiming that the concept of 'shahenshah (king)' had returned to India.

    Gandhi added that presently there are 'two Indias'; one is rich, the other is poor, and the gap between the two is rising. Bashing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, Gandhi said that India has also been described as a union of states, which means that dialogue and negotiation are required to move forward with development.

    Also Read: Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh to lay foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' 

    Gandhi explained Congress, in 1947, abolished the king's centralized vision. Now the concept of the king has resurfaced. "Now there is a king, a Shahenshah, a ruler of rulers and master of masters." He added that, as a result, the instrument of conversation between states and our people, which we call our country's institutions, is being attacked and captured by one idea. The Congress leader went on to say that this is why the BJP will never form a government in Tamil Nadu.

    Elaborating on his statement about the union of states, Gandhi stated that the concept is defined by the fact that his "brother from Tamil Nadu has the same right" as his "sister from Maharashtra." Later, when questioned by reporters about mentioning the southern state in his speech, the Congress leader said he is a "Tamil."

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2022, 3:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 In Agra less than 10 per cent are female candidates in first phase gcw

    UP Election 2022: In Agra, less than 10% are female candidates in first phase

    UP Election 2022 156 candidates have criminal cases 280 are crorepatis reveals ADR report gcw

    UP Election 2022: 156 candidates have criminal cases, 280 are crorepatis, reveals ADR report

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress likely to announce its CM candidate on Feb 6 - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress likely to announce its CM candidate on Feb 6

    Pakistani business tycoon says Narendra Modi can visit in a month if 'we get our act together'

    Pakistani business tycoon says Narendra Modi can visit in a month if 'we get our act together'

    Goa Election 2022 Kejriwal urges BJP Congress other Oppn party workers to vote for AAP for state s better future gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Kejriwal urges BJP, Congress, other Oppn workers to vote for AAP for state's better future

    Recent Stories

    G Square Housing signs MS Dhoni as brand ambassador-vpn

    G Square Housing signs MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

    UP Election 2022 In Agra less than 10 per cent are female candidates in first phase gcw

    UP Election 2022: In Agra, less than 10% are female candidates in first phase

    football After release on bail Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood tightens security at mansion in Altrincham see pictures

    After release on bail, Manchester United's Mason Greenwood tightens security at mansion (See Pics)

    Revealed Why Rannvijay Singha bid adieu to Roadies after 17 years RCB

    Revealed! Why Rannvijay Singha bid adieu to Roadies after 17 years

    MS Dhoni Atharva vs Virat Kohli Super V The difference between graphic novels of Indian cricketing greats-ayh

    MS Dhoni's Atharva vs Virat Kohli's Super V: The difference between graphic novels of Indian cricketing greats

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon
    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz in UP

    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz

    Video Icon