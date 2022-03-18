Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TN Budget 2022-2023: Monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to girl students who pursue higher education

    Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented the state budget for the year 2022-2023 in the Assembly hall at Fort St George.
     

    TN Budget 2022-2023: Monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to girl students who pursue higher education-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Mar 18, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is presenting the state Budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the House on Friday (March 18). He said that the fiscal year of 2022-2023 could be “difficult” owing to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine. “Ongoing crisis between Russia-Ukraine will cause demand shock and global supply disruptions to the state’s economy,” he said.

    Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, presenting the Budget, said the revenue deficit has been brought down by Rs 7,000 crore. The revised budget estimate had pegged the revenue deficit at Rs 58,692.68 crore for 2021-22. He said State economy may be impacted due to inflationary pressures, which experts have warned about.

    He further said Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested the Centre for extension of the GST compensation period, which ends in June 2022, by two years. He hoped the Centre would consider the same.

    The state government announced the distribution of free textbooks to students from classes 1 to 10.

    The Tamil Nadu government will provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for girl students from government schools who pursue higher education. Finance minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan said that this scheme will be applicable for students who have studied in government schools from class VI to XII.

    “This is expected to increase the enrolment of girls in higher education. Will benefit 5 lakh girl students,” he said.

    The Tamil Nadu government will set up a new social media monitoring cell within the state Police Department to tackle the menace of hatred on social media.

    Meanwhile, the government has planned to allocate Rs 7,338 crore to the state’s water resource department. Thiagarajan said that Rs 500 crore has been allocated for flood mitigation projects in Chennai.

    Government hospitals will be upgraded as district government hospitals for which Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated.

    The Tamil Nadu government has announced that literature work and teachings of Periyar will be published in 21 languages and has allocated Rs 5 crore for the same. Also, Rs 1,064 crore has been allocated for the reconstruction of 64 dams in Tamil Nadu.

    Thiagarajan said that failure to get GST compensation from the centre will result in loss of Rs 20,000 crore.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former J&K DGP shares 'Kashmir Files' fact, blames Government of 1989

    Former J&K DGP shares 'Kashmir Files' fact, blames Government of 1989

    WhatsApp me: Punjab CM Mann to launch new helpline against corruption - ADT

    'WhatsApp me': Punjab CM Mann to launch new helpline against corruption

    Contributions to EPF exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh to be taxed, details here - ADT

    Contributions to EPF exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh to be taxed, details here

    Parliamentary panel warns against defence funding cut, cites border tension - ADT

    Parliamentary panel warns against defence funding cut, cites border tension

    Fact Check: No, CM Yogi Adityanath didn't cry while watching The Kashmir Files-dnm

    Fact Check: No, CM Yogi Adityanath didn’t cry while watching ‘The Kashmir Files’

    Recent Stories

    tennis Indian Wells: Kyrgios' tantrums, brush with Ben Stiller headlines loss against Nadal snt

    Indian Wells: Kyrgios' tantrums, brush with Ben Stiller headlines loss against Nadal

    Xi Jinping indicates modifications in China Covid strategy amid latest COVID-19 outbreak - ADT

    China's Xi Jinping indicates modifications in Covid strategy amid latest COVID-19 outbreak

    Bachchhan Paandey Akshay Kumar wishes Happy Holi to fans drb

    Bachchhan Paandey Akshay Kumar wishes Happy Holi to fans

    Hollywood Newly engaged Tom Hiddleston and fiance Zawe Ashton cant keep off each other drb

    Newly engaged Tom Hiddleston and fiancé Zawe Ashton can’t keep off each other

    Mohammed Shami's T20I future will depend on IPL 2022 performance snt

    Mohammed Shami's T20I future will depend on IPL 2022 performance?

    Recent Videos

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Match Highlights SF2 2nd Leg Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (SF2 2nd Leg): Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon