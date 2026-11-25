Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran accused the state government of betraying Hindus and the Constitution regarding the Thiruparankundram Deepathoon row, demanding accountability from district officials for failing to execute the ritual.

Perambalur (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25 (ANI): Amid mounting tensions over the Thiruparankundram 'Deepathoon' row, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran on Wednesday accused the Tamil Nadu Government of not merely "betraying the Hindus" but of betraying the Constitution of India itself, claiming that Chief Minister Vijay lacks the maturity to handle this issue. A felicitation ceremony marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service, along with a State-level training camp highlighting his achievements, was held in Perambalur. Nagendran, former Union Minister and National Executive Committee member Pon. Radhakrishnan, BJP National Vice-President and Karnataka MP Nagaraj, and Tamil Nadu BJP in-charge Nirmal Kumar participated in the event.

Before the programme, addressing reporters, Nainar Nagendran said, "The incident that took place in Thiruparankundram yesterday is not merely an issue against Hindus. It is against the Constitution of India itself and is unconstitutional. In my opinion, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister lacks maturity in handling this issue. He may lack the magnanimity or the mental maturity required of a Chief Minister to treat everyone equally. I believe the Chief Minister is unnecessarily getting trapped in the conspiracies of certain political parties and is putting himself in a difficult position. The District Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police and other officials concerned must certainly be held accountable and provide explanations. Strict action must be taken against the District Collector and other officials involved." He said this matter will not "simply end as an ordinary incident", claiming that the Chief Minister will have to face the "legal consequences of his action, particularly his approach that goes against the Constitution of India and the Supreme Court".

The Supreme Court was informed on Wednesday that the ceremonial lamp was not lit at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, on November 24, despite its specific interim order permitting the ritual at the site. The ritual relates to the Karthigai Deepam festival at the Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy Temple in Thiruparankundram. Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna, in a status report filed before the Court, said the temple administration had not communicated its authorisation of the team that was to perform the ceremony. The Supreme Court’s November 20 order had permitted the lamp to be lit at Deepathoon by a restricted team authorised by the temple administration, with the Collector tasked with coordinating the arrangements.

When asked about the registration of a case against the Kallakurichi MLA in connection with the alleged messages sent to the District Collector, Nainar Nagendran said, "As far as the Kallakurichi issue is concerned, I had raised this matter a month ago, but nobody paid heed to it. Only after the High Court took up the case and made observations was a case registered against him. What I had stated earlier is now unfolding. Therefore, I demand a CBI investigation against Arul Vignesh." Earlier in the day, DMK Deputy General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin also accused members of the ruling TVK of being involved in a large number of sexual offence cases in the state and demanded that the Kallakurichi MLA case be immediately transferred to the CBI, alleging that attempts had been made to suppress the complaint against the legislator for the past four months. (ANI)