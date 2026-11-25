A Special NIA Court has granted 26/11 mastermind Tahawur Hussain Rana permission for two 10-minute video calls with his US-based family from Tihar Jail under strict surveillance, while rejecting future requests for such facilities.

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): A Special NIA Court in New Delhi on Wednesday, a day before the 18th anniversary of the deadly Mumbai Terror Attack 2008, granted permission to Tahawur Hussain Rana, alleged mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack, to make a video call to see his newborn granddaughter. Rana has been lodged in a high-security cell of Tihar Jail of New Delhi since April 10, 2025. He was extradited from the USA in connection with the Mumbai Terror Attack of November 2008. He had sought permission to make video calls to his family in the US on Thanksgiving Day on November 27 (which is November 26 in the US), 26 December (Christmas celebration week) and January 2 on New Year.

Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma, after hearing the submissions on the application, permitted Tahawur Hussain Rana to make a 10-minute video call to his family on December 14 and January 4, 2027 from Tihar Jail. The court allowed the application with directions, including that the video call shall be made in the presence of the jail superintendent and the same will be recorded. It is also directed that the video call shall be made between 6 and 7 PM on the dates given by the court. It is also said that the first jail superintendent will say hello and, after getting a response from the other end, will give the call to Rana. The court also said that the accused shall not request for such facility in the future on these grounds.

An application was moved on behalf of Tahawur Hussain Rana through Amicus curiae Nishant Singh with a prayer to permit him to make video calls to his family in the US. It was submitted that he is in custody since April 10, 2025 and has not seen his family since then and the new born grand daughter. However, he is availing a phone call facility. The NIA opposed the application on the ground that the accused does not have a legal right to have video calling facility from custody. The application deserves to be dismissed. Tahawur Hussain Rana is in judicial custody in the Mumbai Terror Attack case. The NIA has already filed a second supplementary charge sheet. The court has listed the matter for hearing arguements on charge next month. He had undergone a 14-year sentence in the USA before his extradition to India in 2025. (ANI)