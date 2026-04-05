At a rally in Cooch Behar, PM Modi attacked the TMC, promising a 'full accounting of their sins' after the May 4 poll results. He assured that a BJP government would ensure development, drive out infiltrators, and serve justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and said it will be held to account for its "sins" after poll results on May 4 and assured that a BJP government will ensure development and drive away infiltrators.

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'TMC's Sins Will Be Settled'

Addressing an election rally here, PM Modi said the huge number of people here in Cooch Behar has made it clear that the "Trinamool Congress's time is up". "No matter how much the TMC goons intimidate you on polling day, you must have trust in the law. In this election, fear will be driven out of Bengal. Confidence will awaken through the BJP's grand victory... I assure you, after this election, a full accounting of their (TMC's) sins will be done. It will be settled one by one. After May 4, the law will take its course, no matter how big a goon it may be, this time justice will be served," he said.

"On one hand, there is fear of TMC, and on the other hand, you have the trust of BJP. On one hand, there is fear of TMC's cut money and corruption and on the other hand the trust of BJP which can accelerate development. On one hand, there is fear of infiltration, and on the other hand, there is trust in the BJP which can drive away infiltrators from the state. which can accelerate development. On one hand, there is fear of infiltration, and on the other hand, there is trust in the BJP which can drive away infiltrators from the state," he added.

Focus on Women's Reservation

PM Modi spoke about the government having called a special session of Parliament to get bills passed for implementing the Women's Reservation Act from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. "So far, the BJP government at the Centre has reached every kind of basic facility to our sisters. We have made 3 crore sisters Lakhpati Didis, but it is very necessary that the role of women increases even more in the decisions being made for the country. Therefore, our government has enacted a law to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Efforts are now being made to ensure that sisters across the country, including West Bengal, benefit from this starting from the Lok Sabha elections in 2029," he said.

"Therefore, the government has scheduled a special session of Parliament on April 16, 17, and 18. This right of our mothers and sisters has been pending for 40 years. Any further delay is not right. From Cooch Behar, I once again assure all states of the country that those states that have done good work in population control will not face any loss in terms of seats. Everyone will benefit. The participation of all states and everyone's rights will remain protected. We want to firmly stamp this in Parliament: that additional seats should be increased for women so that states can reap major benefits from it," he added.

West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29 and votes will be counted on May 4. (ANI)