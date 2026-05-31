TMC MP Saugata Roy blames BJP's 'provocative statements' for attacks on Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee. He condemned the acts, stating the party will approach the Governor and High Court, and continue its fight against the BJP.

Trinamool Congress' Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy on Sunday claimed that "provocative statements" made by BJP leaders were responsible for the tense political atmosphere in West Bengal. He said that following the attack on TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday, another party colleague and Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee had alleged that he was attacked in Hooghly today. Speaking to ANI, Saugata Roy stated that the TMC party will continue their fight against the BJP and approach the Governor and the High Court. "Their (BJP) leaders make provocative statements, resulting in attacks on opposition party members. Yesterday, Abhishek Banerjee was severely attacked in Sonarpur while meeting victims' families. This morning, our MP, Kalyan Banerjee, was assaulted by BJP workers in Chanditala, suffering a head injury. I strongly condemn these acts. We shall approach the Governor and the High Court. Our fight against the BJP will continue," Roy said.

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Kalyan Banerjee recounts Hooghly assault

Banerjee today claimed that he was attacked by a group of BJP supporters near Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly district where he had gone to submit a deputation regarding alleged post-poll violence.

According to Banerjee, he was attacked while walking towards the police station amid heavy traffic congestion. "To meet with the officer in charge of the Chanditala police station and to give deputation, while I was coming by car, there was tremendous traffic congestion at Chanditala market. At that time, I was walking with my PSO at Chanditala Crossing, which is 50 kilometres from Chanditala Police Station. There were 10-15 BJP goons in saffron clothing who suddenly shouted slogans and created a rivalry atmosphere," he said.

"They were abusing me, but I was proceeding when a stone was thrown at my head. It has now been two hours, and there was blood on my clothes. I had fallen on the road, and a CRPF personnel came and rescued me, for which I am thankful," Kalyan Banerjee added.

Banerjee alleged that the state police did not intervene during the incident. "However, the Bengal police remained completely silent, a mute spectator, allowing this to happen. A serious condition is prevailing in West Bengal with total lawlessness. This incident was an attempt to murder me," Banerjee said.

He further claimed, "The situation reflects a government led by an autocratic and jealous chief minister who wants to eliminate all TMC leaders opposing them."

'State-sponsored terrorism': Abhishek Banerjee

On Saturday, Abhishek Banerjee said that he sustained injuries to his eye after he was hit with bricks, stones and eggs while visiting families in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas affected by alleged post-poll violence.

Banerjee described the Sonarpur attack as "state-sponsored terrorism." "Today, I stand as a victim of political violence and state-sponsored terrorism unleashed by those who claim to be the guardians of nationalism. If you support them, you are a patriot. If you question them, you become a target. If you stand with them, you are celebrated. If you stand against them, they try to silence you. You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and stronger; the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won't bow down. Power is temporary. The will of the people is permanent. We will continue our fight against those who seek to weaken democracy and divide our nation. INDIA STANDS UNITED and together, we will ensure that the politics of fear, hatred, violence and intimidation is defeated, and that the voice of the people prevails," Banerjee took to social media platform X to post. (ANI)