At least 4 people died in a building collapse near Delhi's Saket Metro Station. LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu condoled the deaths. NDRF teams continue rescue operations, and CM Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

LG Condoles Deaths, Reviews Rescue Efforts

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Sunday condoled the demise of atleast 4 people, and expressed concern over the deaths and injuries in the building collapse near Saket Metro Station in South Delhi's Mehrauli police station area on May 30. In a post on X, the LG said, "Deeply distressed at the tragic incident of building collapse in Saket and the resultant injuries and loss of lives."

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LG also highlights the ongoing efforts of rescue teams and the administration's commitment to providing immediate relief and support to the affected families. "Multi-agency search and rescue operations continue, and instructions have been issued to authorities to ensure all necessary medical assistance and immediate relief. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased in this hour of grief, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Rescue Operations and Casualty Update

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) confirmed in a post on X that seven victims have been retrieved so far from the site of the building collapse near Saket Metro Station in South Delhi. The NDRF said, "7 victims have been retrieved so far, including 4 alive and 3 in an unconscious condition. NDRF teams conducted Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) operations near Saket Metro Station, Delhi, following a building collapse."

Whereas, the death toll in the building collapse has risen to four, Delhi Police said on Sunday. Delhi Police have confirmed four deaths in the incident, while rescue operations are still underway to trace and evacuate remaining persons trapped under the debris.

CM Orders Inquiry, Vows Action on Unauthorised Buildings

A case of culpable homicide has also been registered by the Delhi Police at Mehrauli Police Station in connection with the collapse of the five-storey building, while the probe will be conducted under the supervision of the South District Magistrate on the Chief Minister's directions. Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that strict action will be taken against all unauthorised structures and the municipal officers responsible for allowing them.

Addressing reporters, Rekha Gupta said, "Action will be taken against all such unauthorised buildings and the responsible officers."

Gupta, who visited the disaster site in Saidulajab near Saket Metro station, confirmed that emergency teams from the local administration are trying to locate anyone still trapped beneath the rubble.

Gupta, who visited the disaster site in Saidulajab near Saket Metro station, confirmed that emergency teams from the local administration are trying to locate anyone still trapped beneath the rubble.

In a post on X, the CMO office wrote, "Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta today visited the incident site at Saidulajab and reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations. Rescue teams have been continuously engaged in operations since last night. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, prompt action was taken, and a criminal case has been registered at Mehrauli Police Station. A magisterial inquiry is being ordered under the leadership of the District Magistrate (DM), South District." (ANI)