Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari says PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' connects the nation by sharing inspirational stories. In the latest episode, the PM praised athletes for setting four new national records at the Senior Athletics Federation Cup.

'Mann Ki Baat' Connects Nation: Diya Kumari

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Sunday highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme, "Mann Ki Baat", saying it connects the nation by sharing stories that often go unnoticed. Speaking to ANI, Diya Kumari said, "Through Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares new initiatives, innovations, and inspirational stories from across the country -- often unknown to many. He connects directly with citizens, highlighting remarkable work and reminding us of our responsibilities."

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Kumari emphasised that the programme bridges the gap between the government and the public by showcasing stories of ordinary people making extraordinary contributions. She further added, "Such stories inspire the nation, showing how ordinary people achieve extraordinary results for the country."

PM Modi Hails Record-Breaking Athletes

PM Modi on Sunday lauded India's emerging athletics stars for rewriting the record books at the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Cup 2026 in Ranchi, describing their achievements as a reflection of the country's growing sporting prowess.

Addressing the 134th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted four national records that were broken during the competition and congratulated the athletes responsible for the landmark performances. "Just a few days ago, the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition was held in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Nearly 800 athletes participated in it from all over the country. During this, four national records were broken in four different events. Gurindervir Singh, Vishal TK, Tejaswin Shankar, Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar set new records in different categories. First of all, I congratulate all of them," PM Modi said.

Gurindervir Singh's Record Sprint

Among the standout performers was sprinter Gurindervir Singh, who became the first Indian man to run the 100 metres in under 10.10 seconds. The 25-year-old clocked a sensational 10.09 seconds in the final to establish a new national record. (ANI)