West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya asserted that the TMC's reign has ended, expressing confidence in a BJP victory. He termed the election 'people vs Mamata' and said the people have decided to dethrone the ruling party in the state.

'People vs Mamata': BJP Confident of Victory

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya on Friday asserted that the reign of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has come to an end in the state, and affirmed confidence in the victory of the BJP in the ongoing assembly elections.

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Addressing a massive campaign rally in Dum Dum, Bhattacharya said that this election is "people vs Mamata," alleging that the people have decided to dethrone TMC and form a BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and inspired by the ethics of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. "For the second phase of the assembly elections, for the seven assembly candidates of the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency, the world's most popular political figure, India's Prime Minister Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi, has arrived before you. He who has come to show dreams to the current young generation, he who shows dreams and turns them into reality, he has arrived," he said. "People have built a narrative: this election is not just a fight between the BJP and Trinamool. It's the People versus Mamata. The people will decide. The people have taken the responsibility for the removal of the Trinamool Congress. From Gangotri to Gangasagar, it will be a BJP government. Under whose leadership that is going to happen, Narendra Damodardas Modi is present before you today. Syama Prasad's government on Syama Prasad's soil," he added.

'TMC Already Gone from Several Districts'

Bhattacharya further asserted that the TMC has already lost in various districts of Bengal and reflected on the PM's message to the uprooted refugees that the TMC will be gone. "Look, the Trinamool Congress is gone, the Trinamool Congress is no longer there. It's not in Darjeeling, not in Alipurduar, not in Jalpaiguri, not in the two Dinajpurs, not in Cooch Behar, not in Malda, not in Jhargram, not in Purulia, not in East Medinipur, and not in West Medinipur," he said. "PM Modi has arrived with his message to the uprooted refugee families of Dum Dum. Trinamool is gone, Trinamool will go," he added.

PM Modi Expresses Confidence in Landslide Victory

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed confidence in a landslide victory of the BJP in the West Bengal assembly elections, affirming that the ruling TMC's "Maha Jungle Raj" will end.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Sabha to shore up the BJP prospects ahead of the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls, PM expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the public for supporting the BJP in the first phase of polling on Thursday and said that they have "rebuilt the temple of democracy." "Yesterday, after the first phase of polling, the wave of change that was visible in Bengal for a long time has been certified. Yesterday the support for BJP has initiated the victory for BJP. In the Bengal, in which TMC crushed the temple of democracy with their tyranny, in that Bengal, the people have rebuilt that temple. Now, in the second phase you will have to hoist our victory flag on this temple of democracy," he said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded higher voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase I polling, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India. The polling for the second phase is scheduled on April 29 followed by the counting of votes on May 4.