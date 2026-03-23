TMC's Firhad Hakim expresses confidence in a sweep, stating voters see Mamata Banerjee as family. He dismisses AIMIM's entry, calling them and BJP 'communal'. AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi confirms an alliance with Humayun Kabir's AJUP.

TMC Confident of Sweep, Cites Mamata's 'Family' Bond

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim spearheaded an election campaign on Monday, expressing full confidence in a sweep for the ruling party. Hakim noted that the personal bond between the Chief Minister and the local community is so strong that voters view her as a member of their own family.

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Firhad Hakim, while speaking to the reporters, said, "Let the opposition campaign as hard as they can. We will meet the public and seek their blessings. Mamata Banerjee is like the daughter of Bhabanipur. Everyone believes that Mamata Banerjee is from their family. So, when Mamata Banerjee comes, they feel like their own person has arrived, and no votes will be diverted. All the votes will go to Mamata Banerjee.

Dismisses AIMIM Entry

Regarding the entry of AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi to contest in West Bengal, Firhad Hakim said, "All this does not make any difference in Bengal. BJP is a communal party, and they are also a communal party. It does not make any difference. We are with the people..."

AIMIM to Contest in Alliance with AJUP

On Sunday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi announced that the party will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections in alliance with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party. Owaisi, speaking exclusively to ANI over the phone, said, "I will hold a press conference in Kolkata with Humayun Kabir on March 25."

Earlier on Thursday, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder and former All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Humayun Kabir said that his party will contest 182 seats in the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

AJUP Announces Candidates, Seat-Sharing Details

Speaking to ANI, Kabir said, "I had already announced 15 candidates earlier. Now, Humayun Kabir will contest from Raninagar; he is also doing an additional job. Then, another businessman named Humayun Kabir will contest from Bhagwangola. Also, Manisha Pathak Pandey will contest from the 64-Murshidabad seat. So, with the 15 announced earlier and these three now, we have opened a list of 18 candidates today."

"My party, along with the alliance we are in, will contest in 182 seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will be a partner and will contest in approximately 8 of those seats," he added.

West Bengal Election Schedule 2026

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covering 152 Assembly constituencies will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 30, 2026. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9. Polling for the first phase will be held on April 23. (ANI)