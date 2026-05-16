Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief as heavy rains and storms in Uttar Pradesh claimed 104 lives. He said the Centre is providing aid, while CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite rescue and relief operations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives caused by heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning in Uttar Pradesh and several other parts of the country, and said the Centre was extending all possible assistance to the affected states.

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In a post on X, Singh conveyed condolences to the families of those who died in the extreme weather events reported over the past few days. "I have felt immense sorrow and pain upon hearing the news of lives lost due to the heavy rains and storms that have struck Uttar Pradesh and some other parts of the country in the past few days. I express my condolences to all the affected families. The Central Government is extending every possible assistance to the states impacted by the rains and storms," Singh said. https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/2055527620696256967

Over 100 Dead in UP Rains

The remarks came after Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner Harikesh Bhaskar informed on Thursday that at least 104 people had lost their lives across the state due to relentless rain, lightning and thunderstorms during the last 36 to 48 hours.

Amid the severe weather conditions, a labourer in Bareilly was flung into the air along with a tin shed during a violent storm and is currently undergoing treatment for multiple injuries and a fracture. The injured man, identified as Nanhe Mian, said the weather changed suddenly while he was working at a site with four others.

Relief Measures Initiated

According to officials, continuous monitoring of the situation is underway, and the 24-hour Integrated Control and Command Centre remains fully operational. Directions have also been issued to officials to conduct field inspections in affected areas.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced compensation measures for the victims, and financial relief is currently being disbursed to affected families.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed state officials to provide immediate assistance to people affected by storms and lightning incidents reported over the past 24 hours. The Chief Minister instructed officials to immediately visit affected areas, expedite rescue and relief work and ensure prompt compensation to the victims. He also directed all District Magistrates to prioritise relief operations and submit updates on the situation every three hours.

According to an official press release, reports of loss of human lives, livestock deaths and crop damage have been received from 19 districts, including Barabanki, Bahraich, Kanpur Dehat, Basti, Sambhal, Hardoi and Unnao.

Officials said that apart from the 104 human casualties, nearly 130 livestock animals have also perished, while 98 houses sustained damage due to the adverse weather conditions. (ANI)