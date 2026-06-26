TMC's Kunal Ghosh praises loyal workers at a Kolkata meet with the theme 'We are not traitors, we stand with Didi'. Mamata Banerjee accused BJP of harassment, while Ghosh also demanded the arrest of ex-Mayor Firhad Hakim over a building collapse.

TMC Workers Reaffirm Loyalty to Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh on Friday emphasised the unwavering loyalty of party workers in the face of political pressure after TMC held a party meeting in North Kolkata with the central theme that the remaining TMC workers are not traitors and stand with former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

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Speaking to ANI, Ghosh noted that TMC workers organised a significant meeting in North Kolkata on Thursday. Despite persistent heavy rain, the event saw a massive turnout, with the hall reaching capacity and supporters gathering outside to demonstrate their commitment.

'We Stand with Didi'

"TMC workers held a meeting in North Kolkata yesterday. Despite the heavy rain, the hall was full, and workers gathered outside too," he said. "The central theme of the gathering was, 'We are not traitors, we stand with Didi'," he added.

Meanwhile, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the attendees via a telephone message, alleging that the Bhartiya Janata Party is harassing the people with baseless false cases, further underlining that the TMC will fight back. "The slogan was: 'We are not traitors; we stand with Didi'. Mamata Banerjee herself connected with workers through a telephone message. She said the BJP is harassing people with baseless false cases, but TMC will fight back," he said.

Ghosh noted that Banerjee said that the real strength of the TMC is its loyal workers and criticised those who left the party, saying that they have betrayed the TMC for personal interests. "Those leaving the party after winning elections on its symbol are betraying it, but the real strength lies in the loyal workers. Mamata expressed full faith in them. She has criticised those switching sides for personal interests," he added.

Ghosh Demands Arrest in Kolkata Warehouse Collapse

Earlier today, Ghosh stressed that all the individuals allegedly involved in the under-construction warehouse collapse in Kolkata's Taratala must be arrested.

Speaking at a press conference, Ghosh said that if a building plan has been signed by former Mayor and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim, then he should be arrested rather than using such a document to impose political pressure. "We fully support the Chief Minister's tough stand and statement. But if only four or five people are arrested, and all those in high positions are not arrested, then it won't work. The Chief Minister said that the building plan has the former Mayor's signature. Then arrest him. Don't just use such a document for political pressure," he said.

The remarks came after CM Adhikari told the Assembly on Thursday that the sanctioned building plan bore the signature of former Kolkata Mayor and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim. (ANI)