BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh accused the TMC of winning elections through intimidation and predicted its influence would wane. He claimed the party would 'disappear from the market' and that police are now wary of supporting them.

Ghosh Slams TMC's 'Intimidation Tactics'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday took a hit at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that the party wins elections through intimidation and obstruction of opposition forces, while expressing confidence that voters will decisively reject it in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh claimed that the TMC's influence will wane rapidly as polling approaches. "The TMC always wins elections by threatening people and stopping the opposition. They were trying to move forward in the same way, but see, after a week, the TMC will slowly disappear from the market. They won't be seen on the streets. Not a single goon will remain outside. All the leaders will look after their homes," he said.

He further alleged that even sections of the administration are reassessing their stance. "The police officers who used to encourage them have also realised that bad times are coming," he added.

TMC Accused of Raising 'Irrelevant' National Issues

Targeting the TMC on national issues, Ghosh accused the party of raising irrelevant concerns during the campaign. "The TMC always stands with Pakistan. Today, they are making Pakistan an issue before the elections. There is no other issue. Leave what Pakistan will do to Honorable Modi ji. Modi ji has reduced them to beggars. After the 4th, the people here will blow away the TMC. This is for sure," he said.

Congress's Electoral Performance Questioned

Ghosh also aimed at the Congress, questioning its electoral performance under Rahul Gandhi. "Until now, it wasn't known where the Congress was. They are registering their presence by fighting among themselves. Just check how many elections he has led and how many they have won," he remarked.

Ghosh Defends Credibility of EVMs

On concerns surrounding electronic voting machines, he defended their credibility, stating that inspections are routinely conducted. "If there is any anomaly, show it. No one goes, and to mislead people, they raise new issues every day," he said.

West Bengal Election Schedule

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)