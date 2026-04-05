Trinamool Congress intensified its poll campaign in Purba Bardhaman, with Abhishek Banerjee vowing a decisive electoral rejection of the BJP. The party is confident of winning all 16 seats in the district in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Trinamool Congress on Sunday escalated its poll campaign in Purba Bardhaman, vowing a decisive electoral rejection of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal Assembly elections. At a janasabha, Abhishek Banerjee introduced the party's 'Maa-Mati-Manush' candidates and appealed for support to oust "Bangla-Birodhi, Bohiragoto Zamindars" from Bengal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Purba Bardhaman is ready to respond to BJP in the only language they understand. The power of votes. A rejection so decisive, so resounding, that BJP will not dare show its face in this district again. At today’s janasabha, Shri @abhishekaitc introduced our Maa-Mati-Manush… pic.twitter.com/m86GQpM9NY — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 5, 2026 "Purba Bardhaman is ready to respond to BJP in the only language they understand. The power of votes. A rejection so decisive, so resounding, that the BJP will not dare show its face in this district again. At today's janasabha, Abhishek Banerjee introduced our Maa-Mati-Manush candidates and placed before the 'Gonodebota' a humble appeal to stand with us, as they always have, strengthening Mamata Banerjee's hand. Together, let us drive the Bangla-Birodhi, Bohiragoto Zamindars out of Bengal once and for all," AITC wrote on X.

TMC Confident of 16-0 Sweep in Purba Bardhaman

The party further highlighted Purba Bardhaman's role in the 2021 Assembly elections, where it contributed significantly to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's return to power for a third consecutive term. Projecting similar momentum for the 2026 polls, the TMC claimed that all 16 Assembly constituencies in the district would be won by its candidates with a "thumping majority."

In 2021, Purba Bardhaman played a decisive role in electing Smt. @MamataOfficial to power for a historic third consecutive term. In 2026, it is set to do so again, with even greater conviction. The outpouring of support at Shri @abhishekaitc's janasabha today has made it… pic.twitter.com/NwVOF6qPf7 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 5, 2026 "In 2021, Purba Bardhaman played a decisive role in electing Mamata Banerjee to power for a historic third consecutive term. In 2026, it is set to do so again, with even greater conviction. The outpouring of support at Abhishek Banerjee's Janasabha today has made it abundantly clear that across all 16 Assembly Constituencies of Purba Bardhaman, our Maa-Mati-Manush candidates will win with a thumping majority. Purba Bardhaman is determined. The verdict is 16-0. Bangla-birodhi BJP will be swept aside," the post added on X.

Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP's 'Double Engine' Narrative

On Sturday, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee criticised the BJP's "Double Engine" narrative, accusing the party of using central institutions to undermine democratic processes.

In a sharply worded post on X, Banerjee ridiculed the constant mention of the party's popular governance framework, stating, "Double Engine this, Double Engine that. You know what BJP's real Double Engine is?" "One engine runs on misusing democratic institutions, weaponising the Election Commission to delete genuine voters, transferring honest officers to destabilise the state machinery, and illegally importing outsiders to rig the electoral rolls. The second engine runs on recruiting local agents like AIMIM, ISF and AJUP to stoke communal discord, create unrest, split votes, and hand over advantage to the BJP. But the people of Bengal have seen through this dirty game completely," Banerjee said in the post.

TMC Releases Star Campaigners List

Meanwhile, TMC released its list of star campaigners for Phase I of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, featuring top party leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and AITC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The list includes key names such as Subrata Bakshi, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Kalyan Banerjee, Dr Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Dr Shashi Panja, Snehasis Chakraborty, Birbaha Hansda, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, Jay Prakash Majumdar, Kunal Ghosh, Deepak Adhikari (Dev), Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad, Satabdi Roy, Partha Bhowmick and Saayoni Ghosh.

Election Schedule Announced

West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes for both phases scheduled for May 4. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9.

For the second phase, which covers 142 Assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. (ANI)