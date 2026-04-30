Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused TMC of resorting to violence to influence polls. Piyush Goyal dismissed exit polls, expressing confidence that the BJP/NDA will form governments in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that Trinamool Congress tried their best to "resort to violence" to influence the polling but "could not succeed".

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Speaking with reporters, Giriraj Singh said, "TMC tried their best to resort to violence and intimidation in certain sectors, but they could not succeed."

BJP dismisses exit polls, expresses confidence

Earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal exuded confidence in the BJP's performance in the upcoming Assembly polls result on May 4, stating that the party does not take exit polls "so seriously." Speaking to reporters as the assembly elections concluded a day earlier, Goyal emphasised that the party places its "full faith in the people of India" rather than in preliminary projections. "We do not take exit polls so seriously. We have full faith in the people of India. Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the country to new heights in the last 12 years, the people of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu also do not want to be deprived of it. A BJP government is going to be formed in West Bengal and an NDA government in Tamil Nadu. BJP, NDA government will be formed once again in Assam and Puducherry and in Kerala too, we are confident that we will start our journey ahead from this election," he said.

Exit polls project tight race in Bengal, NDA win in Assam

This comes after exit polls on Wednesday projected that the BJP-led NDA was poised to win Assam and the Congress-led UDF Keralam with the most surveys also stating that the BJP is on its way to form its first government in West Bengal. The surveys predicted that the DMK-led alliance would again return to power in Tamil Nadu, but Axis My India projected that actor-turned politician Vijay's TVK is set for a blockbuster performance in the southern state and is poised to get as much vote share as DMK in its debut election. In Puducherry, the exit polls projected the NR Congress-led alliance returning to power.

West Bengal Projections Vary

Exit poll numbers projected an interesting tussle in West Bengal, with the BJP ahead in most of the projections. Matrize predicted BJP getting 146-161 seats in West Bengal, TMC 125-140 seats and others 6-10 seats. JVC projected that BJP would get 138-159 seats, the Trinamool Congress 131-152 seats, Congress 0-2 seats, Left parties 0-1 seat and others 0-1 seat. P-Marq exit poll projected 150-175 seats for BJP, 118-138 for Trinamool Congress and 2-6 for others.

People Pulse projected 95-100 seats for BJP, 177-187 seats for Trinamool Congress, 1-3 seats for Congress and 0-1 seat for Left parties. Poll Diary exit poll projected 142-147 seats for BJP, 99-127 for Trinamool Congress, 3-5 for Congress, 2-3 for Left parties and 0-1 for others.

The results would be declared on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)